Job and career fair at Wahooz in Meridian Tuesday afternoon

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Looking for the right job opportunity or perhaps you are heading down a new career path because of the pandemic.

The Idaho Job and Career hopes to match job seekers with prospective employers.

The event is being held from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Galaxy Event Center in Wahooz at 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane in Meridian.

There will be opportunities to connect in-person with representatives from 30 companies from a diverse group of industries seeking to fill a wide variety of jobs.



Employers will be recruiting for full-time and part-time positions in finance, warehouse, customer service, law enforcement, nursing, caregiving, information technology, administration, manufacturing, sales, education, social services, medical support, communications, hospitality, retail, and more.

Companies have multiple positions available to fill permanent, temporary, work from home, in-office, agency owners, and flexible work schedules.

First-time job seekers and all experience levels are welcome to attend this free job fair.



IBL Events is collaborating with the Galaxy Event Center to follow all necessary guidelines and precautions for this job fair. Masks and temperature checks are required and social distancing measures will be in effect to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all to connect.

Participants should bring plenty of resumes and dress for success.