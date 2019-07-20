BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Stadium on the Boise State University campus was rocking on Friday night to country music superstar Garth Brooks, and nearby businesses were just trying to keep pace.

Businesses in downtown Boise like The Ram Restaurant and Brewery, located right across the street from Albertsons Stadium, were packed with country music fans - and extra staff.

"It's been wonderful. Had a lot of people here," said Kevin Martinez, general manager for The Ram. "If you work for the Boise Ram, you're probably working today."

People were waiting outside for an open table at The Ram, while others were enjoying the beer garden and just waiting for the show to start.

Next to The Ram, Qdoba Mexican Grill also had lines from the front counter, through the whole store and out the front door.

But the businesses say the extra crowds are fun.

"We like it. A lot of people from out of town that don't come to Boise a lot so it's kind of nice to get people from out of town," Martinez said. "Had people in from Walla Walla, had some people from Twin Falls, talked to some guests today that were down from Pocatello, talked to one couple that came in today from Alberta, Canada."

Whether fans came from near or far, whether they had to endure packed businesses or not - they weren't complaining.

"I'm probably one of the biggest [Garth Brooks fans]. I'm probably one of the biggest. We'll argue about that," said Amy Jacobs and Bubba Strauss.

Jacobs and Strauss are both self-proclaimed "Garthaholics." Both are long-time fans and Jacobs came all the way from Pittsburgh and Strauss came from Cleveland to see Brooks play at Albertsons Stadium in order to continue their goal of hitting every stop on Brook's Stadium Tour.

Jacobs has seen 127 Garth Brooks shows and Strauss has seen 62.

"It's worth it because every show's different," Strauss said. "Every show brings different excitement, different euphoria, different electricity and we get to see different places."

