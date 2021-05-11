Idaho State Police hosting career fair to fill open positions at dispatch center

ISP typically receives between 20-30 applications for open positions. However, the last open position only received seven applicants.

BOISE, Idaho — Just like the rest of the country, Idaho continues to experience labor shortages. From fast food to warehouses, companies around the Gem State are scrambling to find employees.

One of the countless industries feeling the strain from the labor shortage is an industry residents depend on to keep them safe: police dispatch.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) Dispatch Center is taking quite a hit from the labor shortage.

"Right now, we are about 24% down statewide as far of the dispatchers, as far as state police is concerned," ISP Human Resource Specialist Howard Slack said.

Slack typically received between 20-30 applications for open positions with ISP. However, the last open position only received seven applicants.

"I have people who withdraw or can't pass a background check," Slack said. "Getting good and qualified applicants to apply, that's been our struggle."

In an effort to fill the empty positions at the dispatch center, ISP is hosting its first-ever career fair.

"This position is difficult to fill. It takes a special person to be successful in this job," Slack said. "So this is the first time we tried something like this to encourage people to come and see what we do."

The ability to multi-task, type quickly and manage stress efficiently are essential to be successful in this position, according to Slack. He is optimistic the career fair will turn this issue around.

"There are a lot of great benefits that come with the position," he explained. "It's a great working environment, great centers that we have. A great job all around."

The career fair will take place on Monday, Nov. 8 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the ISP headquarters campus. Job fair attendees will be able to get a tour of the dispatch center, join a practical exam and set up interviews. For more information on how to apply, click here.

