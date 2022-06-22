Independence Day 2022 celebrations in, near southwestern Idaho

Here's a guide to many of the events happening on or around the Fourth of July.

BOISE, Idaho — The day commemorating independence for the United States of America "ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more," future President John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, in 1776.

Now, 246 years later, many of those traditions continue. Here's a rundown of what's happening in communities around southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon to mark Independence Day. Start times for fireworks displays tend to be fluid, but they typically start between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m.

As of Wednesday, June 22, this guide continued to be a work in progress. More events will be added. If you know of a good one you don't see here, email us! The address is ktvbnews@ktvb.com.

If you plan to celebrate with fireworks on your own, heed these safety reminders from the Boise Fire Department.

Boise

6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Monday, July 4, in Ann Morrison Park

Bring a blanket and chairs to the park to enjoy the show.

Fireworks are scheduled to begin at about 10:15 p.m. They'll be synced to music on 107.1 FM K-HITS.

Food and drink vendors will be on site; beer and wine available for those 21 and older.

Outside food and drinks permitted, but glass containers are not allowed, and alcoholic beverages are prohibited within 250 feet of the Boise River Greenbelt.

Ann Morrison Park will be closed to cars and trucks all day, but people may walk or ride a bike into the park.

After the fireworks show, Americana Boulevard will be closed for about 45 minutes to allow pedestrians to exit the park. Boise Police officers will assist.

Prohibited items: Drones, pets, outside fireworks (including sparklers)

Buhl

Vendors open in the park at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3

Parade 10 a.m. Monday, July 4

Live music, food and craft vendors, and beer and wine garden

Fireworks at dusk, Monday, July 4. An anvil firing will precede the fireworks show.

Caldwell

Passion for Patriotism 2022, happening July 4 in Memorial Park

Note: Parts of Memorial Park will be closed Sunday, July 3, to prepare for the July 4 festivities.

7 a.m. Caldwell's first-ever Flag Waving 5K

7:15 a.m. Li'l Patriots 1K Fun Run (costumes encouraged)

9 a.m. Parade

10:45 a.m. Opening Ceremonies

10:30 a.m. Watermelon contest

11 a.m. 5K and Fun Run awards ceremony and finish festival

11 a.m. Most Patriotic Bike

11:15 a.m. Most Patriotic Dog

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Vendors, car show, kids activities, Van Slyke Museum open

Noon to 1 p.m. Wrestle Club

Noon to 3 p.m. Live Music in the Park -- Reckless Amnesia

Noon to 3 p.m. Indian Creek Plaza Kids Activities

Fireworks at dusk

Cascade

Thunder Mountain Days - July 4

11 a.m.: Parade on Main Street, "Remember the Past to Build the Future"

1 p.m.: Duck Race - Duck drop at Kelly's Whitewater Park, ducks flow to south bridge; spectator viewing along The Strand.

Fireworks at dusk at Cascade Golf Course

Crouch/Garden Valley

8 a.m.: Flag-raising ceremony in Weilmunster Park

8 a.m.-11 a.m.: Senior Center breakfast

9 a.m.: EMS/Ambulance golf tournament, silent auction, BBQ at Terrace Lakes Resort

4 p.m.: Duck race

6 p.m.: Parade

Fireworks show 30 minutes after dusk - launched from Weilmunster Park

Hailey

Noon: Hailey Days of the Old West Parade - on Main Street

7:30 p.m. (July 2-4): Sawtooth Rangers Days of the Old West Rodeo at Wertheimer Park. Tickets on sale at Hailey Welcome Center and Atkinsons Market locations. July 2 is Family Night -- kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult.

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza at dusk - presented by the City of Hailey and Valley Chamber.

McCall

Free to watch from town or, where allowed, on the lake; Information about McCall Lake Cruises Fireworks Cruise, which gets underway at 9 p.m.

Brundage Mountain 4th of July Cat Track 10K/5K Race - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free live music at Brundage Mountain in base area - 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., featuring (in order of appearance) Matt Hopper, Corn Mash and Lucky Tongue.

Melba

Olde Tyme Fourth of July - Theme: "Proud to be an American"

Fun run: Registration 6 to 6:45 a.m.; start at 7 a.m. (7:15 a.m. for 2-milers)

Arts & Crafts Fair and concessions open at 9 a.m.

Parade at 10:30 a.m. -- line-up at 9 a.m., judging at 9:30 a.m. Sponsored by D.L. Evans Bank.

Car show and children's fairway of games following the parade

Lunch 11:30 a.m. at Melba Senior Center

Noon: Antique tractor pull, stage entertainment begins

Horseshoe pitching 1 p.m.

Car show award presentation at 2:30 p.m.

Chicken round-up at 3 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk by Fireworks America

Meridian

Monday, July 4, in Storey Park

Food trucks onsite 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Live music 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Billy Blues Band featuring Michele Eastland and Becky B

Fireworks launched starting at dusk from east side of Meridian Speedway - synced to music from 107.1 FM K-HITS.

Bark Park will close a half-hour before dark to secure the fireworks safety zone

Roads in the park will be closed to accommodate the fireworks safety zone.

Limited parking within Storey Park is reserved for people with disabilities, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

There will be a drop-off zone off Franklin Road.

No personal fireworks or glass containers allowed in Storey Park.

Middleton

Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m. in Foote Park

Fireworks will start at dusk

Food trucks will be at the park

Nampa

Wednesday, June 29, at Ford Idaho Center -- Free admission

Fireworks begin at dusk over the amphitheater.

Hip-Hop Youth Festival 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by speakers and more music inside Ford Idaho Center arena

Featured speaker: Pastor Paul Shulga of the Christian Faith Center Caldwell Campus

Featured musicians: RandyB Funk; Hill City Church worship band, led by Jake Wright and accompanied by Bradley Goodwin; Crossroads Church (Nampa) Worship Band; Kurtis Hoppie

Military appreciation, civic awards

No food or drink, except for baby food and baby bottles, can be brought into the Idaho Center.

Opened water bottles may be brought to fill in the drinking fountains.

All lawn chairs must have legs 8 inches or shorter -- no high-back lawn chairs; no camping chairs or blankets.

Malheur County, Oregon (Ontario, Vale and vicinity)

Fourth of July Fireworks at Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario - show begins at dusk.

June 30: Slack at 6 p.m.

July 1-4: Rodeo - Pre-rodeo at 7 p.m., Main Performance and Grand Entry at 7:45 p.m.

Parade at 5 p.m. on July 4

Star

7 a.m.: Firecracker Fun Run - begins in northwest parking lot of Hunter's Creek Park. Each relay team can have up to five runners. Each leg will take one 1-kilometer lap around the park for 5 km total. Runners and walkers are encouraged to come dressed in your most patriotic attire. $15 entry includes Fun Run T-shirt.

9 a.m.: Old Fashioned Pie Contest at Star Riverhouse

10 a.m.: Hometown Celebration Parade - West State Street in front of El Mariachi Loco; travels west on State and ends at Star Road.

11:30 a.m.: Grand Old Flag Luncheon at Star Riverhouse, provided by Firehouse Subs. Cash donation of $5 requested for Mayor's Youth Scholarship Fund.

Noon: All American Pie Auction at Star Riverhouse; benefits Star Senior Center

3 p.m.: Yankee Doodle Kid's Zone - Hunter's Creek Park. The Star Fire Department will be there to keep things cool with three large water tanks and squirt guns. There also will be bounce houses, slip-and-slides and water obstacle courses. City officials will take turns in a dunk tank to raise money for the Mayor's Youth Scholarship Fund.

7 p.m.: Raffle - Tickets sold at all venues. Proceeds go to the Mayor's Youth Scholarship Fund.

8 p.m.: Spirit of the Red, White & Blue Concert in front of the U.S. flag at Hunter's Creek - Push to Play will play current pop and classic '80s and '90s favorites.

10 p.m.: Mayor Chadwick's address - The mayor will lead an invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance and reading of the U.S. Constitution's preamble.

10:15 p.m.: Freedom Fireworks Show at Hunter's Creek Park

Watch more Local News: