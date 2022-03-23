Treefort offers on-site COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

While masks and vaccinations are not required to attend, concert goers who decide to get vaccinated will be given 25% off all Treefort merch or tickets.

BOISE, Idaho — Treefort Music Fest 2022 starts today in downtown Boise and will be offering free COVID-19 testing and screening to attendees.

Testing, symptom screening, and free vaccinations will be offered on-site at the venue. Concert goers who decide to get vaccinated (first shot or booster) at the event will be given 25% off all Treefort merch or tickets.

Treefort Music Fest updated its COVID guidelines shortly after the city of Boise made the decision to lift its mask mandate. There are no vaccination or testing requirements to attend the festival, and face masks are optional, according to a statement released by Treefort 10.

Certain spaces and events at the festival will still require masks, but will be marked on the schedule as well as on-site signage.

Treefort organizers have been monitoring the city's wastewater data, which shows COVID rates being the lowest since July 2021. The CDC also lists Ada County as a low-risk area regarding COVID.

The festival will run March 23-27, with this year's lineup for the international festival including more than 500 artists from 19 different countries and 35 U.S. states.

Treefort said it is committed to keeping all traveling artists as safe as possible in order to ensure they are able to continue with their tours. For more information on the festival's safety guidelines, visit the Treefort website.

Festival organizers said they appreciate the community for continuing to support the festival and for doing their part while the festival navigated safety requirements for the event.

Watch more Local News: