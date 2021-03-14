Fundraiser held for families of fallen Idaho National Guard pilots

The organization One More Day held a charity ride and celebration of life event for the families on Sunday.

BOISE, Idaho — A community fundraiser was held Sunday to help the families of the three Idaho National Guard pilots killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash.

The Black Hawk helicopter went down Feb. 2 during a flight in the Danskin Mountains. All three people onboard - 43-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson of Boise, 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan of Boise, and 43-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer of Nampa - died at the scene. The 183rd Aviation Battalion guardsmen, described as experienced pilots, were all married and leave behind children.

Mayor Lauren McClean announced on March 5 afternoon that the city council will consider allocating $75,000 from the city's general budget towards building a memorial for the pilots at one of the intersections of paths along the Boise River for the pilots.

If you were unable to attend the event, there are three other ways to help:

1. Visit the One More Day Facebook page and click on the donation

2.Visit any CapEd Credit Union and let them know you are making a donation for the One More Day fundraiser.

3. Mail checks to One More Day- Be sure to write "Guard fundraiser" in the memo line and mail to 1577 N. Linder Rd, Kuna, Idaho #175