Huge Easter Egg Hunt in downtown Caldwell on Saturday

CALDWELL, Idaho — Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell is hosting a big Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday. There will even be a specific time slot for kids with disabilities.
Organizers say the Spring EGGstravaganza will have lots of children’s activities and kids will enjoy hunting for 20,000 thousand eggs. They can also meet the Easter bunny, ride the kiddie train, and get their face painted.
The entire family can enjoy the spring market with crafts from local artists and lots of yummy treats from vendors such as Acapulco Food Truck, Boise’s Best Kettle Korn, Cotton Candy, and Kona Shaved Ice.
The Egg hunt start at 11 a.m. at the Caldwell Train Depot and will be broken into four different groups. Each group is limited to the first 300 kids with one guardian per family.
Here is the Egg Hunt schedule:
11 a.m. - 3 years old and under
12 p.m. - 4 to 6 years old
1 p.m. - 7 to 10 years old
2 p.m. - Children & youth disability - for those with physical & developmental impairments
There will also be cutest chick contest for kids 5 and older at 12:30 p.m. Create a chicken-themed costume. Costumes will be judged on originality, detail, and completeness. Arrive at the information booth to register your child for the contest between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Here is a list of vendors signed up for the spring market:
Life44
Artist Gems
Wildcard Metals
Steele Legacy Honey & Crafts
Live Edge Design, LLC
Grandma Vietti's Kitchen
Nanapops
Novel Decor
ArtHasLegs Coffee
Mama Celia’s
Aroveg
2C Poppin
Soul Creations
Heart & Home Essentials
Trendy Baby Mocc Shop
True Joy Cookie Co
Essential Baubles
KozGro Organics
KC Customs Boutique
Idaho Livin’
Creekside Mallow Co