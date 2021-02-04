Huge Easter Egg Hunt in downtown Caldwell on Saturday

There will even be a specific time slot for kids with disabilities.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Indian Creek Plaza in downtown Caldwell is hosting a big Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday. There will even be a specific time slot for kids with disabilities.

Organizers say the Spring EGGstravaganza will have lots of children’s activities and kids will enjoy hunting for 20,000 thousand eggs. They can also meet the Easter bunny, ride the kiddie train, and get their face painted.

The entire family can enjoy the spring market with crafts from local artists and lots of yummy treats from vendors such as Acapulco Food Truck, Boise’s Best Kettle Korn, Cotton Candy, and Kona Shaved Ice.

The Egg hunt start at 11 a.m. at the Caldwell Train Depot and will be broken into four different groups. Each group is limited to the first 300 kids with one guardian per family.

Here is the Egg Hunt schedule:

11 a.m. - 3 years old and under

12 p.m. - 4 to 6 years old

1 p.m. - 7 to 10 years old

2 p.m. - Children & youth disability - for those with physical & developmental impairments

There will also be cutest chick contest for kids 5 and older at 12:30 p.m. Create a chicken-themed costume. Costumes will be judged on originality, detail, and completeness. Arrive at the information booth to register your child for the contest between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Here is a list of vendors signed up for the spring market:

Life44

Artist Gems

Wildcard Metals

Steele Legacy Honey & Crafts

Live Edge Design, LLC

Grandma Vietti's Kitchen

Nanapops

Novel Decor

ArtHasLegs Coffee

Mama Celia’s

Aroveg

2C Poppin

Soul Creations

Heart & Home Essentials

Trendy Baby Mocc Shop

True Joy Cookie Co

Essential Baubles

KozGro Organics

KC Customs Boutique

Idaho Livin’