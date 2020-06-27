How to do a virtual race: FitOne 2020 event guide

Boise's annual FitOne race event will be held virtually this year. KTVB wants to help you prepare and plan for what to expect.

The annual St. Luke's FitOne event will now be held as a virtual event. Organizers of the race made the decision to do a community-wide virtual race in May due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Idaho.

The FitOne 5k, 10k and half marathon were originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept 26. Because of the pandemic, the event will now consist of a series of online challenges spread throughout the city, rather than the typical three-day event.

St. Luke's FitOne registration kick off will now be held from July 8 to 9, and the registration fee will be $20 for all runners. Children 12 and under will be free with a paid adult.

The race itself will take place from Sept. 18-26.

So, what does a virtual race look like?

Registers participants will still have to run but will have the ability to set their own course. Runners will track their time and course digitally and are encouraged to practice social distancing while participating, according to the St. Luke's FitOne website.

Event organizers will still supply shirts, bibs and medals to participants.

How to participate

Event organizers have designated the app RaceJoy for the event. Through this app, participants will be able to track their movement and record their time.

Runners can select a route to follow when they register, but they also have the option to set their own course. Once runners decide where they will be running, they simply open the RaceJoy app and click 'Start my Race'. Once the race is completed, runners click 'Finish Race'.

Runners participating in the 10k or half-marathon can choose from a variety of running paths throughout Boise. 5k participants, however, will have the opportunity to select a path in Boise, Canyon County, McCall, Twin Falls or Wood River, according to the event website.

How to register

Registration for the FitOne race will open on July 8 and 9. To register, simply visit the FitOne registration page on the FitOne website and complete the form.

The race itself must be completed between Sept. 18-26.

