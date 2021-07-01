Idaho Air National Guard postpones Gowen Thunder 2021 due to COVID restrictions

The air show and open house at Gowen Field was scheduled for Aug. 27-29. More than 100,000 people came out for the 2017 event.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Air National Guard has postponed Gowen Thunder 2021 due to current and anticipated COVID-19 restrictions regarding large crowds.

The announcement was posted on their Facebook page this week.

The news comes less than five months after the Idaho Air National Guard announced plans to bring the popular air show back to Gowen Field this summer even as Idaho remains in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The air show and open house was scheduled for August 27-29. The last Gowen Thunder was held in 2017 and drew more than 100,000 people.

"It really is our opportunity as the Idaho National Guard to showcase all the hard work that goes on every day here,” said Col. Shannon Smith, commander of the 124th Fighter Wing, during an interview in 2020.

Visitors were told they can expect to see the famed U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, as well as the Brad Wursten Air Show, Franklin's Flying Circus, Mustang High Flight Aerobatics, and the all-woman skydiving team, Misty Blues.

Gowen Thunder 2021 will be rescheduled in the future, though it remains unclear when that will be.

The Idaho Air National Guard posted this message to the public on Facebook: