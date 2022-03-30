Gene Harris Jazz Festival: March 31-April 1 in Boise

The festival has a big-band theme for its 25th year. Headliner Bria Skonberg and students from schools around Idaho will be among those performing in Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — The 25th edition of the Gene Harris Jazz Festival is happening Thursday, March 31, and Friday, April 1, in Boise. After going virtual for 2021, the festival will once again be live on the Boise State University campus and at four venues in downtown Boise.

The festival was founded in 1998 and honors the legacy of Gene Harris, a renowned jazz pianist who lived in Boise from 1977 until his death in 2000. The bandshell at Julia Davis Park also bears Harris's name. Harris was known for his soulful, warm style that infused the sounds of blues and gospel jazz music. Before making Boise his home, Harris in 1956 formed a trio with bassist Andy Simpkins and drummer Bill Dowdy known as The Three Sounds. The group recorded regularly for the Verve and Blue Note record labels until 1970. In Boise, he performed often at venues like the Idanha Hotel.

In past years, the festival has brought more than 1,500 Idaho students to Boise State to work with professional musicians. Students will perform on both days of the festival. A schedule of events is posted here.

This year's festival theme is the Big-Band era. Professional jazz artists and educators from around the country form the Gene Harris Super Band. That band is one of several big-band groups set to perform for Club Night, happening Thursday in downtown Boise. Performances are scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Egyptian Theater, Grove Hotel lobby, the top floor of the Zions Bank building at 8th and Main, and the U.S. Bank courtyard. A school showcase is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Egyptian. Find a Club Night schedule and map here.

Topping off two days of jazz in Boise will be the headlining concert by Bria Skonberg, who will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian. Skonberg is a trumpeter, vocalist and songwriter originally from British Columbia, Canada. She now lives in New York City. Skonberg has recorded 25 albums. Her debut won a Canadian JUNO award and reached the top five on the Billboard jazz charts. Find more about Skonberg and other featured artists at this page.

For concert tickets, go to the Gene Harris Jazz Festival website.

