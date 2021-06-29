Fourth of July event guide for the Treasure Valley

Lots of fireworks shows and other public events are returning this summer as people gather to celebrate Independence Day.

BOISE, Idaho — Fourth of July celebrations are returning across the Treasure Valley. Many cities and communities will be holding fireworks displays and other events to celebrate our nation's independence. We have gathered some of those on a list and hope you can get out and enjoy the holiday at a celebration near you!

Boise

The fireworks will launch from Ann Morrison Park in 2021.

People can bring a blanket and chairs to the park to enjoy the show, but should keep six feet of physical distance between themselves and anyone outside their household. There will be no food or drink vendors this year.

The fireworks will start at 10:15 p.m. (dusk) on July 4th.

Ann Morrison Park will be closed to vehicles all day on the Fourth of July, but people who plan to watch the fireworks are still welcome to walk or ride a bike into the park throughout the day. Outside food and drinks are also permitted in the park, but no glass bottles or containers are allowed, and alcoholic beverages are not allowed within 250 feet of the Boise River Greenbelt. Please leave drones, pets, and fireworks/sparklers at home.

Caldwell

The annual 4th of July Patriotic Weekend Celebration in Caldwell will proceed as planned, according to the city's website.

On Saturday, July 3, the festivities begin at 9 a.m. in Memorial Park with a parade. Opening ceremonies start at 10:46 a.m. There will be vendors, a car show and kids' activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music in the park runs from noon to 3 p.m. There will be contests for most patriotic dog and bike, and a watermelon eating contest.

The firework show will take place at dusk on July 4th at Brother's Park in Caldwell.

Cascade

The Cascade Chamber of Commerce says that the city's annual fireworks display over Lake Cascade will proceed as normal this Fourth of July.

Cascade's fireworks show is slated to begin at dusk on July 3.

Coeur d' Alene

The Coeur d' Alene Chamber of Commerce announced that the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks show, parade and other festivities will happen on July 3rd and 4th. The fireworks show over Lake Coeur d'Alene begins at dusk on July 4th.

Garden Valley

The Garden Valley Chamber of Commerce has arranged a day filled with events to celebrate the Fourth of July. They shared the day's schedule to their website. There will be a fireworks show that starts after dusk.

McCall

The 4th of July fireworks display over Payette Lake returns on Sunday, July 4th at dusk (around 10 p.m.). Fireworks will be lit from a barge off shore from Legacy Beach/Mile High Marina area. Visitors are encouraged to respect personal space and social distance.

Last year city leaders made the difficult decision to cancel the city's annual firework show over Payette Lake.

On July 3rd, there will be "Movie By The Lake" at Legacy Park. The Olympic hockey movie "Miracle" will start at 9:45 p.m. People are urged to bring a low-profile chair and a blanket.

Melba

Melba's "Olde Tyme" 4th of July will be held this year on Saturday, July 3. It begins with the Fun Run in the morning. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and there are many family-friendly events throughout the day. There will be plenty of food, games, events for all ages to come participate in. It wraps up with a huge fireworks display at dusk.

Meridian

You can celebrate your Independence Day in Storey Park. The park will be open to families for picnics and fireworks viewing. Food trucks featuring tasty local cuisine and snacks will be at the park at 4 p.m.

Meridian Speedway is partnering with the City of Meridian once again to bring this celebration to the people of Meridian. The fireworks display will be set off from the back (east side) of the Speedway at dusk, at around 10:20 p.m.

Middleton

The Middleton Middleton Chamber of Commerce is hosting some events on July 3rd in Middleton Place Park. There will be food, craft and carnival vendors open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. A Show-N-Shine Car Show runs from 9 a.m. to noon. And a Fourth of July parade begins at noon and starts at Middleton Middle School.

A fireworks show is being held on July 4th at Foote Park. The fireworks start at dusk.

Star's Hometown Celebration

Star's 10th Annual Hometown Celebration is on! City officials say they are going to make up for the last two years by celebrating over two days.

The fun run, parade, luncheon, pie auction, and some new events for kids will happen on Saturday, July 3rd.

On Sunday, July 4th, the celebration begins at 3 p.m. with kid's water activities, game booths, and the dunk tank. The fun continues into the evening with two bands, a raffle, and a large fireworks show.

Come out to Hunter's Creek Sports Park to enjoy the festivities.