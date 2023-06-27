Independence Day 2023 celebrations in and near the Treasure Valley

Here's a guide to many of the events happening on or around the Fourth of July. In Boise, the parade is back after a three-year absence.

BOISE, Idaho — The day commemorating independence for the United States of America "ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more," future President John Adams wrote to his wife, Abigail, in 1776.

Now, 247 years later, many of those traditions continue and some new ones have taken hold. Among the new local events this year is a fireworks and food truck rally in Kuna. That's in addition to the annual Kuna Days event, scheduled this year for Aug. 4-5. In Boise, the Fourth of July Parade is happening for the first time since 2019.

If you're planning to celebrate in Nampa, take note of this: The city's fireworks show is set for Wednesday, June 28. As in years past, they'll launch from the Ford Idaho Center at the end of the God and Country Festival.

Also celebrating America's independence before the Fourth of July is Marsing, with a fireworks show on July 3.

Below a rundown of what's happening in communities around southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon to mark Independence Day. Start times for fireworks displays tend to be fluid, and are often listed as starting at "dusk," but they typically start between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday, June 27, this guide is a work in progress. More events may be added. If you know of a good one you don't see here, email us! The address is ktvbnews@ktvb.com.

If you plan to celebrate with fireworks on your own, heed these safety reminders from the Boise Fire Department.

Boise/Garden City

Tuesday, July 4

Starts at 10 a.m. – Starts and ends at 11th and Jefferson streets; heads east on Jefferson to 4th Street, down to Bannock, turns back toward Jefferson at 11th.

Theme: “Honoring our Founding Fathers and Mothers”

Parade marshals: David Barrett Family

Parade announcers: Former Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and former Idaho First Lady Lori Otter.

Before parade, hear a reading of Declaration of Independence in front of the Idaho State Capitol at 9:17 a.m.

Pancake breakfast: 7 a.m. in Cecil D. Andrus Park – Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance (sponsored by Albertsons)

CapEd Read to Rise hot-air balloon launch from Capitol at 7 a.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Festivities in the park open at 6 p.m.

Food and drink vendors in the park; beer and wine available for purchase for those 21 and older.

Fireworks show starts at dusk (about 10:15 or 10:20 p.m.); synced to music on 107.1 K-HITS.

Leave pets at home.

Ann Morrison Park will be closed to vehicles all day on Tuesday, July 4. People are encouraged to ride-share, walk or bike into the park.

ADA parking is offered for people with accessibility placards; use the Ann Morrison Drive entrance near the softball fields.

No parking on Crescent Rim from sunrise to 11 p.m. on July 4.

Crescent Rim will be closed to traffic starting at 6 p.m. People who live within the closure area will be allowed access until 9 p.m. Police will close the road completely for the duration of the fireworks show.

Street closures are at Crescent Rim & Latah and Crescent Rim & Eastover Terrace.

Friday, June 30; Saturday July 1; Sunday, July 2 at Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood Street, Garden City

More fireworks dates and other Boise Hawks baseball information here.

Caldwell

7 a.m.: 1K and 5K Fun Run at Fairview Golf Course

9 a.m.: Parade in downtown Caldwell

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Memorial Park celebration – vendors, car show, food trucks and more

5-9 p.m.: Fun on the 4th in Indian Creek Plaza, with splash pads, dunk tank, foam pit and more.

Fireworks at dusk in Brothers Park

Council

7-10 a.m.: Council Chamber of Commerce Breakfast at Legion Hall

8 a.m.: Flag raising ceremony in City Park

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Makers Market

10 a.m.: Parade lineup at Church of the Nazarene

11 a.m.: Parade in downtown Council

Directly after the parade is the World Famous Porcupine Race!

Car show after the parade, between the schools

1-4 p.m.: Kids Water Obstacle Park at the Library Park

Fireworks show after dark

Eagle

Eagle Fun Days – July 7 and 8

Market, Wet and Wild Parade, live music, cornhole tournament, car show, Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed, and more

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, July 7 – Steven C. Guerber Park

8 p.m. Friday: Gates open for the Eagle Fun Days Fireworks Show at Eagle Island State Park; fireworks around 10:20 p.m.

9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 8 – Downtown Eagle; Eagle Fun Days Wet and Wild Parade starts at 1 p.m.

Emmett

2023 Gem County Freedom Fest with Independence Day Fireworks Show

Tuesday, July 4, at Gem Island Sports Complex

Gates open and live music begins at 7 p.m.

Food booths and vendors

Fireworks at 10:20 p.m.

You are free to bring your own food and beverage, but no glass containers, no alcohol, no pets and no sparklers. Bring your own chairs.

Garden Valley/Crouch

8 a.m.: Flag-raising ceremony at Weilmunster Park

9 a.m.: Garden Valley EMS/ambulance service hosts golf tournament, silent auction and barbecue at Terrace Lakes Resort

10 a.m.: Children's games begin. "We are bringing back the Soap Box Derby Races this year!"

4 p.m.: Duck Race. You can purchase a duck at Garden Valley Properties, Garden Valley Homes and Land, and at the Saturday Farmer's Market.

6 p.m.: Parade. There are two parts: Dry and wet. There is a 5-minute break between the two.

Fireworks show 30 minutes after dusk.

Homedale

Parade 9-10 a.m.

Believe Pulling Truck Pulls: Noon to 4 p.m.

Homedale Lions Club annual 4th of July Demolition Derby: Gates open at 4:30 p.m.; grand entry at 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Kuna

Along the Greenbelt

Tuesday, July 4, 7-11 p.m.

Marsing

Monday, July 3, 5 p.m. to midnight

Marsing Island Park, 101 First Ave. W.

Fireworks shortly after 10 p.m. along the Snake River

Prior to the fireworks, the Marsing Lions Club will serve barbecue and there will be family activities in the park.

Melba

Theme: The American Way

Morning fun run: Registration opens at 6 a.m.; start time 7 a.m. (7:15 a.m. for two-mile run)

9 a.m.: Arts and crafts and concessions open; parade lineup

Parade at 10:30 a.m.

Car show, children's fairway of games open after the parade

Antique tractor pull and stage events begin at noon; car show awards presented at 2:30 p.m.

Melba's Citizen of the Year honored at 1 p.m.

Chicken round-up at 3 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk; show presented by Fireworks America

Meridian

Tuesday, July 4, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with food trucks on site starting at 4 p.m.

Fireworks begin at dusk. They'll be set off from the east side of Meridian Speedway.

Mountain Home

Mountain Home 4th of July Celebration at Carl Miller Park

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Music, vendors, food trucks, pony rides, petting zoo and car show.

Nampa

Wednesday, June 28: God and Country Festival at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Honors veterans and current military.

Featured speaker: Daniel Gil, seven-time national finalist and Season 12 Champion of "American Ninja Warrior." He's scheduled to speak at 8:40 p.m.

Music: Refresh Church Worship Band at 7:45 p.m., Honi Deaton and Revival Road at 9:10 p.m.

Fireworks provided by City of Nampa. The show will begin at dusk, estimated to be around 10:15 p.m.

Star

Tuesday, July 4

8 a.m.: Firecracker Fun Run starts in northwest parking lot of Hunter's Creek Park. Each relay team can have up to five runners. Each leg will take one lap around the park for 5 kilometers total.

9 a.m.: Old Fashioned Pie Contest

10 a.m.: Hometown Celebration Parade. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. Parade starts on West State Street in front of El Mariachi Loco, travels west, ending at Star Road.

11:30 a.m.: Grand Old Flag Luncheon at the Star Riverhouse. Lunch provided by Firehouse Subs; $5 cash donation requested, with proceeds going to Mayor's Youth Scholarship Fund.

Noon: All-American Pie Auction at Star Riverhouse. Fundraiser for Star Senior Center.

3 p.m.: Yankee Doodle Kid's Zone at Hunter's Creek Park. The Star Fire Department will be there to keep things cool with three large water tanks and squirt guns. Also on site will be bounce houses, slip-and-slides and water obstacle courses.

7 p.m.: Raffle for Mayor's Youth Scholarship Fund. The Mayor's Youth Council will be selling tickets throughout the day.

8 p.m.: Spirit of the Red, White & Blue Concert in front of the U.S. flag at Hunter's Creek. Music by Push to Play, a local cover band playing current pop and classic '80s and '90s favorites.

10 p.m.: Mayor Chadwick's Address. The Star mayor will lead invocation, Pledge of Allegiance and reading of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

10:15 p.m.: Freedom Fireworks Show at Hunter's Creek Park

Twin Falls

Tuesday, July 4, at College of Southern Idaho

Fireworks start approximately 10:15 p.m.

Twin Falls Police Dept. will close North College Road from Fillmore Street to Washington Street at 9 p.m. The road will remain closed until the fireworks show has ended.

Ontario, Oregon

Independence Day Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, at Malheur County Fairgrounds

Fireworks begin at about 10:20 p.m.

Vale, Oregon

July 1-4, 2023, at Vale Rodeo Grounds

Pre-rodeo at 7 p.m.; main performances begin at 8 p.m.

Valley County

July 1-July 4

Movie by the Lake: "Top Gun: Maverick," July 3 at dusk

Yoga in the Park, 10 a.m. July 4 at the Legacy Park Sundial

Volleyball tournament, 10 a.m. July 4 on the Legacy Park sandcourt

Fireworks display at dark, July 4, Legacy Park

Buckaroo Breakfast, July 4 at 7 a.m. at Masonic Lodge, 216 S. Main St.

Parade July 4 at 11 a.m. on Main Street; barbecue to follow at American Legion/Armstrong Park

Duck Race July 4 at 1 p.m. at Kelly's Whitewater Park

Fireworks at dusk July 4 over Lake Cascade

Weiser

Community breakfast 8-10 a.m. at City Park on Court Street

Veterans March: Lineup at 10:30 p.m.; march starts at 11 a.m. heading to Veterans Park

Fireworks at approximately 10:30 p.m.

