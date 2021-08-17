St. Luke's FitOne event will be virtual again in 2021

The "difficult decision" comes amid COVID-19 cases that are once again spiking in the Treasure Valley and around the state, organizers said.

BOISE, Idaho — The annual FitOne race hosted by St. Luke's will be virtual for the second year in a row, organizers announced Tuesday morning.

The decision comes amid COVID-19 cases that are once again spiking in the Treasure Valley and around the state. Doctors say more than 98% of the hospitalizations for COVID-19 are for people who are not vaccinated against the illness.

The virtual event will take place the week of Sept. 17 - 25.

“This was a difficult decision to make,” said Eric Stride, Director, St. Luke’s FitOne. “We appreciate all of our sponsors, vendors, and participants. The St. Luke’s FitOne team looks forward to hosting an in-person event in 2022.”

Anyone who signed up for the in-person event will automatically have their entry converted to a same-distance virtual race. Registered participants will have their registration mailed to them by Sept. 17.

Running or walking outdoors in small groups is considered a safe activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Anyone who signed up after the June 30 kickoff will be refunded any registration fee above $30. Those who want to not participate and get a full refund can email fitoneinfo@slhs.org.

All proceeds from the event support St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and community wellbeing and nutrition education programs for children.

For more information on the virtual event, click here.

