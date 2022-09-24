2022 St. Luke's FitOne race day coverage

“It's super exciting to see all the folks we haven't seen in three years," said Eric Stride, race director for FitOne.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The annual St. Luke's FitOne race, for the first time in three years, is in full-swing and in-person, with thousands gathering to run, walk and stroll in Boise's downtown.

“It's super exciting to see all the folks we haven't seen in three years," said Eric Stride, race director for FitOne.

FitOne was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event is once again in-person, continuing FitOne's mission of encouraging healthy lifestyles for everyone.

"Our goal is to get people out and active in the community on their path to a healthy lifestyle," Stride said. "We want to get as many people out here from real engaged runners to families with their strollers and their coffee.”

KTVB anchor Justin Corr and meteorologist Bri Eggers will be at the race (and might even join in). Watch their tweets Saturday morning for the coverage:

All levels of runners are welcome to join the half marathon, 10K, and 5K, all starting at Cecil D Andrus Park.

"The half marathon will kick off at 7:15, 10K will kick off at 7:30, and the 5K will start at about 9:30. It's kind of a big party when we kick off the race,” Stride said.

The mission statement of FitOne is to build healthier communities through fun, active living. "Being fit is not a destination; it is a way of life, and through FitOne our VISION is to inspire families to come to the starting line every September and encourage progressive steps in a healthy direction throughout the year."

All St. Luke’s FitOne proceeds support St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and go directly back into our community to support the health and well being of kids through nutrition education and active living programs.

8:00-8:15 a.m.

8:15 - 8:30 a.m.

Watch more Local News: