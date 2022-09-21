St. Luke’s FitOne back in-person this year with more interactive experience

FitOne’s new features include a video wall showcasing runners and new registration packet pick-up location and times.

BOISE, Idaho — This coming Saturday morning, for the first time in three years, thousands of people will gather to run, walk and stroll for St. Luke's FitOne.

“It's super exciting to see all the folks we haven't seen in three years," said Eric Stride, race director for FitOne.

FitOne was virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event is once again in-person, continuing FitOne's mission of encouraging healthy lifestyles for everyone.

"Our goal is to get people out and active in the community on their path to a healthy lifestyle," Stride said. "We want to get as many people out here from real engaged runners to families with their strollers and their coffee.”

All levels of runners are welcome to join the half marathon, 10K, and 5K, all starting at Cecil D Andrus Park.

"The half marathon will kick off at 7:15, 10K will kick off at 7:30, and the 5K will start at about 9:30. It's kind of a big party when we kick off the race,” Stride said.

With Idaho's population continuing to grow the past few years, Stride says he’s excited for first-timers to experience FitOne.

"I think they will get a sense of community, hopefully a beautiful day like this one, a chance to be involved and get active,” he said.

For those who have participated before, expect some new features this year.

"The look and feel will be totally new. I can't wait for everyone to see it. We are going to have a video wall behind us where participants can snap a photo and see themselves up there,” Stride said.

Proceeds raised will go towards helping children and families live their healthiest lives. St. Luke’s picks a school or organization in need and helps fund new projects.

"Each year we pick different projects to fun. This last year we helped build a track at Lowell Elementary School,” Stride said.

Registration is still open on the St. Luke's FitOne website. After you register, pick up your packet Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday between noon and 7 p.m. at Ann Morison Park. Registration fees for adults and teens are $45 for the 5K, $55 for the 10K and $65 for the half marathon. Children 12 and younger can participate for free.

"We try to make it the race as affordable as possible because we want to see as many people out here getting active and healthy,” Stride said.

Proceeds from St. Luke's FitOne benefit St. Luke's Children's and also fund hydration stations, tracks and "fit kits" for Idaho schools.

