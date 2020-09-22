St Luke’s FitOne raises money to build tracks for schools in Treasure, Magic Valley

Notus Elementary, Filer Elementary, and a Canyon County school will be the recipients of the 2020 grants.

NOTUS, Idaho — Every year, St Luke’s FitOne raises over $100,000 from race proceeds, and pumps those funds into promoting healthy lifestyles across the Treasure and Magic Valley.

This year, $50,000 will be allocated to building tracks for Notus Elementary, Filer Elementary, and a school in Canyon County.

Principal Jen Wright at Notus Elementary said she is delighted to receive the grant to build a walking track for her students and community.

“I am super excited,” she said. “It will be a one-eighth mile track and it will be at the back of our playground area.”

FitOne Director, Eric Stride said Notus is considered a “high-need community” for the track.

“There’s no sidewalks or walking paths, so it will be at the elementary school there,” he said. “This year, our goal is $50,000 dollars to raise to fund those tracks, and we’re almost there.”

Wright plans to take out the old softball field and a fence on the campus to make room for the new track, which will go a long way for her students who have been running laps around the school for exercise.

Wright said she is excited to offer another recreational activity to the community, considering the only park in Notus is Tower Park, located under the water tower in town.

“We don’t even have sidewalks in Notus, so this will also provide a space for even our grandparents to come down and walk and our community members,” the principal said. “It’ll be safer and we’ll all be in one space.”

