St Luke’s FitOne 2020 goes virtual, promoting healthy lifestyles amid pandemic

BOISE, Idaho — Downtown Boise usually sees thousands of people running down Capitol Boulevard together for St Luke’s FitOne, but with the coronavirus still lingering, the event has gone completely virtual.

“Obviously our registration isn’t what it would be for a typical year,” said Eric Stride, Director of FitOne. “We’re still really happy with the almost 5,000 people that have signed up.”

The virtual race will be tracked through an app called Racejoy, and participants can either choose a pre-prescribed course for their 5k, 10k, or half marathon, or they can plan their own route by choosing the “run anywhere” option.

“So if you’ve done 'run anywhere' you just pull up the Racejoy app and track yourself on your run and upload it when you’re done,” Stride said.

Remember to run your race at your own pace, because everyone is at a different point in their fitness journey.

“A lot of our participants are non-traditional athletes,” Stride said. “They are families that get out and either walk or run, and that’s our whole goal.”

FitOne may be physically distanced this year, but that doesn’t mean you’re alone.

Whether you’re running solo, with a team, or your family, FitOne will be behind you cheering you on.