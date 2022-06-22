Fireworks over Ann Morrison Park on Fourth of July

The City of Boise will be hosting a fireworks show at Ann Morrison Park on Independence Day.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise will be hosting their annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Ann Morrison Park, on Monday night.

The free fireworks show will be synchronized with music on the radio station 107.1 K-hits.

Fourth of July festivities will begin at the park will begin at 6 p.m. including food and drink vendors, and the fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10:15.

"Boise's Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration is an important community tradition that brings our residents together," said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. "Bring a blanket, some chairs and enjoy the holiday safely while watching a world class show in Boise's backyard."

The park will be closed to vehicles throughout the day, but people are welcome to walk or bicycle into the park.

Outside food and drinks are also permitted in the park, but glass bottles are not allowed.

Drones, pets, and personal fireworks are also not allowed in the park during the event.

After the fireworks show, Americana Boulevard will be closed for 45 minutes as pedestrians leave the event.

More details about parking and road closures around the park is available on the City of Boise website.

