BOISE, Idaho — 2019 is almost wrapped up and to celebrate the arrival of 2020, thousands of people will gather at the Idaho State Capitol Building in downtown Boise for the annual Idaho Potato Drop.

All of the festivities and events take place at Cecil D. Andrus Park, across from the Capitol Building.

So, what’s in store? Of course, the giant potato will descend at midnight, but before that, there's plenty of free family activities for everyone to enjoy. The music will go from 3 p.m. until just after midnight, which will include Cowboy Junkies as the main event and guest appearances from the talented kids from Boise Rock School, Matt Hopper, and the Roman Candles.

Some of the other big events throughout the afternoon include a professional wrestling match. The wrestling action kicks off at 3 p.m. with competitors from Wrestle Club, who will be battling for glory, and the ‘Potato Belt’ is up for grabs. Fans are also asked to bring canned food to donate to the Idaho Foodbank to the wrestling show.

Idaho Potato Drop founder and CEO, Dylan Cline, says they're excited to bring in 2020 with even more exciting features this year than in years past.

“Lots of fun stuff, lots of activities for young and old, from the pro wrestling to the snow park, the urban air exhibition to great music on the stage, and activities inside the family tent to VIP options, we’ve got a little something for everybody,” Cline said.

Of course, the Potato Drop is easily the most iconic part of this event, where else in the world could you see that?

Alongside the Potato Drop itself, there will be a firework show to bring in 2020 right at midnight.

Possibly the most electric event of the night, Urban Air 2020, where world-class skiers will take to the skies, launching off a brand-new snow launch.

The unique setup features a high-speed crank-pulley that skiers will glide down a lit runway. The event promises big-air launches, flips, and twists.

It will be cold with a chance of snow Tuesday into Wednesday, so remember to dress for the winter weather!

