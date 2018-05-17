BOISE - If you're looking to get out of the house this summer and take in some culture, live music, or a fun, family-friendly festival or fair - look no further. We've compiled all of the major events happening in the Treasure Valley and beyond - from music and art festivals to rodeos and parades.

Events below are listed by date:

MAY

Marsing Wine and Art in the Park

Saturday, May 19, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Marsing Island Park

Website

Live music and more than 40 local artists; Children's activity area; World Center for Birds of Prey will have show-and-tell with raptors; Petting zoo; Hotrods on display; Food trucks and beer garden

Barons Car Show

Sunday, May 20, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

El Korah Shriners, 1118 West Idaho Street, Boise

Website

Benefiting the Shriners Patient Travel Fund

Boise Dog Carnival Saturday May 26

Saturday, May 26, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Julia Davis Park Bandshell

Website

Dog contests, parade, demonstrations, vendors, food, games and other fun carnival-style activities. This event is being hosted as a fundraiser for Maiden’s Hope

Konnexion Music Festival

Thursday, May 31 - Sunday, June 3

Twin Springs (About 2 hours northeast of Boise)

Website

Konnexion is a music and arts festival, held annually at Twin Springs on the North Fork of the Boise River. It features a big lineup of musicians, performance artists, workshops, art displays, and more.

JUNE

Big Water Blowout Festival (Riggins)

Saturday, June 2, 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Riggins, Idaho

Website

A celebration of Idaho's longest free flowing river. Outfitters offer discounted high water raft trips through Class III and Class IV rapids on the Salmon River

Gingerfest V

Friday, June 8, 6 - 10 p.m.

Old Idaho Penitentiary, Boise

Website

Celebrate redheads and red fun at the Old Idaho Penitentiary. Family-friendly games, live music, food trucks, beer and wine

Homedale Art in the Park

Saturday, June 9, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Betty Uda City Park, Homedale

Website

Local crafters and artisans will have their wares on display and available for purchase

Emmett Cherry Festival

Wednesday, June 13 - Saturday, June 16

Emmett City Park

Website

The 84th Annual Emmett Cherry Festival is a family-friendly, four-day festival featuring plenty of activities, vendors, petting zoo, free concerts, parades, and a pie-eating contest.

North Fork Championships

Friday, June 15 - Sunday, June 17

Banks, Idaho

Website

National Oldtime Fiddlers' Contest

Monday, June 18 - Saturday, June 23

Weiser, Idaho

Website

The contest draws hundreds of musicians from across the country, and thousands of spectators each year. In addition to the contest there are workshops, performances, a battle of the bands, a parade and a carnival.

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest

Thursday, June 21 - Saturday, June 23

Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Filer

Website

This three-day family-friendly music festival features 20 bands from all over the country, including Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson, and Whisky Myers

Meridian Dairy Days

Wednesday, June 20 - Saturday, June 23

Website

Celebrating the dairy industry in the Treasure Valley for 89 years, Meridian Dairy Days is a staple of summertime festivals in valley, featuring a parade, carnival, fireworks, and 4-H/FFA shows. The event supports 4-H and FFA.

Boise Music Fest

Saturday, June 23, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Expo Idaho, Garden City

Website

The 9th annual Boise Music Festival features over fifty national and local acts, dozens of vendors, a carnival, and much more. Headliners include: Robin Thicke, Granger Smith, Echosmith, Baby Bash, Mat Kearney, and Parmalee.

God and Country Festival

Tuesday, June 26, Gates open at 4 p.m.

Idaho Center, Nampa

Website

This non-denominational, free event returns for its 52nd year. It's a night of family-friendly fun, including huge fireworks show, great Christian bands, military appreciation, civic awards, food and fellowship.

Garden Valley Stampede

Saturday, June 30

Garden Valley, Idaho

Website

Garden Valley plays host to this outdoor show, featuring: Live music from some of Idaho's favorite bands, UTV poker run, food, and trail rides.

Lavender Festival (Nampa)

Saturday, June 30, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Happy Valley Lavender - 9257 Happy Valley Road, Nampa

Website

Pick your own lavender bundles; enjoy food and craft vendors, lavender wand making classes and live music

Motorfest 2018

Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1

Expo Idaho, Garden City

Website

Described as an "automotive experience," Motorfest is one of Idaho’s largest outdoor motor shows. If it has a motor, you will probably see it at this show.

JULY

4th of July Events

Gem State Kiwanis 4th of July Pancake Breakfast (Boise)

Wednesday, July 4, 7-11 a.m.

Julia Davis Park, Boise

Website

"We the People" Liberty Day Parade (Boise)

Parade starts at 11 a.m.

Parade Route

Boise Fourth of July Celebration

Location TBD

Caldwell 4th of July Parade and Celebration

Parade starts at 9 a.m.

Festivities at Memorial Park; Fireworks at Brother's Park

Website

Melba “Olde Tyme” 4th of July

Fun Run begins at 7 a.m.; Parade at 10:30 a.m.; Fireworks at dusk

Car show, tractor pull, stage entertainment

Website

Meridian Independence Day Celebration

Festival kicks off at 3 p.m. in Storey Park

Fireworks show at Meridian Speedway at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Website

Wood River Land Trust RiverFest (Hailey)

Wednesday, July 4, 1 - 5 p.m.

Lions Park and Draper Wood River Preserve, Hailey

Website

Eagle Fun Days

Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7

Website

Enjoy live music, a fun run, a custom car show, a firetruck pull, parade, and fireworks at this popular annual festival.

The Lavender Merchant’s Lavender Festival

Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

2871 Stroebel Road, Kuna

Website

Come and visit the lavender field in full bloom, pick a bouquet of lavender and experience the perfume and beauty of this captivating herb.

Ketchum Arts Festival

Friday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15

Festival Meadow (Sun Valley Road)

Website

Features food and drink, live music and over 100 arts and crafts vendors

Wizard World Comic Con

Friday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15

Boise Centre

Website

The nationally-traveling comic con, Wizard World, makes its first-ever stop in Boise this summer. The event features everything pop-culture, cosplay, live events, and celebrity speakers. Among the celebrities attending the event: William Shatner (Star Trek), Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy), Jewel Staite (Firefly, Stargate: Atlantis), Sean Maher (Firefly), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Charisma Carpenter (Angel), and Thomas Ian Nichols (American Pie)

Snake River Stampede

Tuesday, July 17 - Saturday, July 21

Idaho Center, Nampa

Website

One of the top rodeos in the country, the Snake River Stampede returns to Nampa for its 103rd year. The event has evolved from a small, local bucking horse competition in the early 1900’s to a major professional sports event.

Sawtooth Mountain Mamas Arts and Crafts Fair

Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22

Stanley, Idaho

Website

More than 140 artists and craftsmen from throughout the Northwest will be on hand, giving you the opportunity to purchase art directly from the artists.

SummerFest 2018 (McCall)

Sunday, July 22 - Sunday, July 29

McCall

A week-long festival of classical and pops orchestra concerts held in McCall; Presented by McCall Music Society

Website

Canyon County Fair

Thursday, July 26 - Sunday, July 29

Canyon County Fairgrounds, Caldwell

Website

The Canyon County Fair always offers fun for the entire family, with a carnival, stage acts, and live music. Headliners this year are Sawyer Brown, Craig Morgan and Michael Ray

San Inazio Basque Festival

Friday, July 27 - Sunday, July 29

Basque Center, 601 West Grove Street, Boise

Website

Each year, thousands visit Boise's Basque Block for the San Inazio Festival, an annual event to honor St. Ignatius of Loyola, the patron saint of the Basques. The event features local musicians and dancers as well as Basque sporting events, and of course - Basque food!

Mountain Home Country Music Festival

Friday, July 27 - Sunday, July 29

Forest Rd 061EF, Mountain Home

Website

The annual Mountain Home Country Music Festival attracts tens of thousands of concert-goers and some of country music's biggest acts for a three-day festival, located about 30 minutes drive from Mountain Home. This year's lineup includes Alan Jackson, Eric Church, Chris Janson, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Dustin Lynch, and Neal McCoy.

Sawtooth Valley Gathering

Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28

Stanley, Idaho

Website

The 4th annual Sawtooth Valley Gathering is a music festival located in scenic Stanley, Idaho. The 2018 lineup includes Fruition, MarchFourth, Shook Twins, and many more.

AUGUST

Kuna Days

Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4

Website

This annual festival in Kuna features a parade, live music, family-friendly activities, and food/beverage vendors

Braun Brothers Reunion Festival

Thursday, Aug. 9 - Saturday, Aug. 11

Challis, Idaho

Website

This family-friendly music festival in Challis features the Americana, Texas Country, Red Dirt and Bluegrass music. This year's lineup includes Micky and the Motorcars, Turnpike Troubadours, Reckless Kelly, and many more.

Nightfire Nationals

Thursday, Aug. 9 - Sunday, Aug. 12

Firebird Raceway

Website

Firebird Raceway's signature event of the season

Sun Valley Center Arts and Crafts Festival

Friday, Aug. 10 - Sunday, Aug. 12

Atkinson Park, Ketchum

Website

The 50th Annual Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival is an outdoor juried fine arts and crafts show, and includes artist demonstrations, food vendors and a kid’s activity area.

Three Island Cross Re-enactment

Saturday, Aug. 11

Glenns Ferry, Idaho

Website

The annual Three Island Crossing Re-enactment honors the pioneers who crossed the Snake River on the Oregon Trail at Glenns Ferry.

Nampa Festival of the Arts

Saturday Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 12

Lakeview Park, Nampa

Website

Held for more than 30 years in Nampa's Lakeview Park, the Nampa Festival of the Arts is "a celebration of the creative spirit of our diverse community, expressing unique life and cultural heritage through art."

Caldwell Night Rodeo

Tuesday, Aug. 14 - Saturday, Aug. 18

Website

One of the Treasure Valley's premier, and long-running rodeos, the Caldwell Night Rodeo boasts the mantra: "Where the Cowboys are the Stars"

Western Idaho Fair

Friday, Aug. 17 - Wednesday, Aug. 22

Western Idaho Fairgrounds, Garden City

Website

The biggest of all the fairs in the Treasure Valley, the Western Idaho Fair is a long-standing staple of summer in the Boise area, bringing thousands out to enjoy the carnival, livestock shows, and live music. This year's concert lineup features Brett Michaels and Styx

Pooch Party Stroll & Splash (Nampa)

Saturday, Aug. 25

Lakeview Park, Nampa

Website

The annual Pooch Party-Stroll & Splash raises funds for dog parks in Nampa. While dogs get to take a dip in the Lakeview pool, their people enjoy pet-friendly vendors, a raffle, a one-mile walk, entertainment, contests and more.

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic

Wednesday, Aug. 29 - Sunday, Sept. 2

Ann Morrison Park

Website

The always-popular Spirit of Boise Balloon Fest returns to Ann Morrison Park, bringing the high-flying spectacle to the City of Trees for its 28th year. If you can only make it down for one event, make it the Night Glow on Friday night. It is a must-see!

Twin Falls County Fair

Wednesday, Aug. 29 - Monday, Sept. 3

Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Filer

Website

Features carnival, exhibits, and live music. The concert headliner this year is Old Dominion

SEPTEMBER

Art in the Park

Friday, Sept. 7 - Sunday, Sept. 9

Julia Davis Park

Website

This open-air festival provides visitors of all ages and interests with the opportunity to meet more than 200 artists and purchase their works. During the three-day event, Boise Art Museum presents a variety of contemporary arts and crafts along with an array of live entertainment, park performances, wonderful food and hands-on activities for children.

© 2018 KTVB