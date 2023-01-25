Event guide: 2023 McCall Winter Carnival

One of Idaho's favorite small-town winter events kicks off Friday, Jan. 27. The 2023 McCall Winter Carnival runs through Sunday, Feb. 5.

MCCALL, Idaho — The 2023 edition of the McCall Winter Carnival begins Friday, Jan. 27, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 5.

As one of Idaho's favorite small-town winter events, the carnival typically draws 60,000 people to McCall throughout the 10-day celebration. McCall Winter Carnival organizers estimate up to 15,000 attend the Mardi Gras Parade, scheduled for Saturday.

The Mardi Gras was canceled last year due to concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic and the carnival was canceled entirely in 2021. Signature McCall Winter Carnival features include snow and ice sculptures around town, live music, fireworks over Payette Lake and the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge, to name a few.

This year's Winter Carnival theme is "Fairy Tales, Folk Tales and Tall Tales." KTVB, Idaho Central Credit Union and SERVPRO of McCall are presenting sponsors.

The annual event has run for 10 straight days since the 1980's, according to the McCall Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC). However, a housing crisis and staffing shortages at many local businesses has stretched them thin throughout the 10-day obligation.

Organizers plan to condense the 2024 McCall Winter Carnival into a single weekend, or three-day event. With the carnival currently running during McCall's peak winter recreation season, the hope is also to move the event to the last weekend in February 2024.

A rundown of what's happening each day is included below:

Events schedule

There's a lot packed into the 10 days of Winter Carnival. Listed below are highlights on the schedule for each day. For a full calendar, click here.

Snow sculptures can be viewed around McCall and vendors are set up downtown through the entire festival.

Friday, Jan. 27

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Winter Carnival Raffle Ticket Sales - McCall Area Chamber of Commerce, 605 N. 3rd Street: $10 per ticket (Monday-Friday)

11 a.m. - 9 p.m.: Salmon River Brewery Special Edition Carnival IPA Release, 411 Railroad Avenue

1 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: Public skate at Manchester Ice and Event Centre, 200 E. Lake Street

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Winter Carnival Mainstage - Ponderosa Center's Ludwig Terrace, 1117 E. Lake Street

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Winter Carnival Beer Garden hosted by Delish Catering, Ponderosa Center's Ludwig Terrace

6:30 p.m.: Winter Carnival Opening Ceremonies

7 p.m.: Winter Carnival Opening Ceremony Fireworks over Payette Lake

7 p.m.: Ice hockey: Boise State vs. Western Washington at Manchester Ice and Event Centre, 200 E. Lake Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

7:15 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Live Music on the Main Stage - Ponderosa Center's Ludwig Terrace, 1117 E. Lake Street

Saturday, Jan. 28

8 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Winter Carnival Pancake Breakfast at the McCall Senior Center, 701 1st Street

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: McCall Public Library Winter Carnival Book Sale, 218 E. Park Street

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: IFSA Big Mountain Competition at Tamarack Resort, 311 Village Drive

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Winter Carnival National Snowbike Races in Cascade - Snowbike demos and races, snowmobile/UTV races, food and beverages: $10 per person, free for ages 10 and under; 23 Warm Lake Road

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Bloody Mary Mardi Gras Party at the Yacht Club, 203 E. Lake Street

12 p.m. - 1 p.m.: Mardi Gras Parade - The parade is back in 2023 after it was canceled last winter due to COVID-19 concerns. Mardi Gras Parade includes candy, music and more!

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Ice Bumper Cars at Manchester Ice and Event Centre

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Snowshoe Golf at Riverfront Park, 604 Mission Street: $10 for nine holes

1:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Winter Carnival Beer Garden hosted by Delish Catering, Ponderosa Center's Ludwig Terrace

2 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Coffee/Tea/Hot Cocoa Stand with Friends of the Payette Avalanche Center, Ponderosa Center's Ludwig Terrace

2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Beacon search and strategic shoveling practice with Friends of the Payette Avalanche Center experts, Ponderosa Center's Ludwig Terrace

4 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Live Music on the Main Stage: Sean Tracy

5:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.: State of the Snowpack Presentation with Friends of the Payette Avalanche Center, Ponderosa Center's Ludwig Terrace

6 p.m. - 10 p.m.: Live Music on the Main Stage: Jughandle Parade (6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.), West Mountain Takeover (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Jan. 29

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Idaho Sled Dog Ceremonial Start: Meet the mushers, dogs and get an opportunity for a 20-minute ride on a sled as competitors replicate the official start. Activity Barn, 141 Moonridge Drive

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: IFSA Big Mountain Competition at Tamarack Resort, 311 Village Drive

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Snowshoe Golf at Riverfront Park, 604 Mission Street: $10 for nine holes

Monday, Jan. 30

10 a.m.: Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: 300-mile race start at Lake Cascade State Park (three-day event)

1 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: Public skate at Manchester Ice and Event Centre

2 p.m.: Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: 100-mile race start at Lake Cascade State Park (24-hour event)

Tuesday, Jan. 31

1 p.m.: Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: 100-mile race finish in New Meadows

1 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: Public skate at Manchester Ice and Event Centre

Wednesday, Feb. 1

All day: Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: 300-mile race finish at Lake Cascade State Park

1 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: Public skate at Manchester Ice and Event Centre

Thursday, Feb. 2

1 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: Public skate at Manchester Ice and Event Centre

Friday, Feb. 3

1 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.: Public skate at Manchester Ice and Event Centre

3 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Winter Carnival Beer Garden hosted by Delish Catering, Ponderosa Center's Ludwig Terrace

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Live Music on the Main Stage

Saturday, Feb. 4

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Snowshoe Golf at Riverfront Park, $10 for nine holes

1:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Winter Carnival Beer Garden hosted by Delish Catering, Ponderosa Center's Ludwig Terrace

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.: Live Music on the Main Stage

5:30 p.m.: Children's Torchlight Parade - children will line up between 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. at Community Congregational Church, then march down Lake Street to the Closing Ceremony and fireworks at Legacy Park.

7 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Winter Carnival Closing Ceremony Fireworks over Payette Lake

7:15 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.: Live Music on the Main Stage

Sunday, Feb. 5

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Winter Carnival Vendor Court open

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Snowshoe Golf at Riverfront Park, $10 for nine holes

For more information on changes coming to the McCall Winter Carnival next year, click here.

