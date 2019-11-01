MCCALL, Idaho — The popular McCall Winter Carnival returns for the 54th year to the small Central Mountain community. Festivities will bring plenty of fun and excitement for all the kids and family. This year's carnival runs from Friday, Jan. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 3.

The carnival attracts thousands of people across the globe to enjoy live events, fireworks over Payette Lake and the famous snow and ice sculptures.

This year's theme is "Legends, Myths and Superheros."

Visitors will be able to enjoy snow sculpture viewings, live music and events each day.

If you can't make it to McCall for the festivities, KTVB will bring you live coverage from the Carnival starting Friday, Jan. 25 on the News at 4. We will stream the Mardi Gras Parade live on KTVB.COM starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26.; The parade will also air later that day - from 4 to 5 p.m. on KTVB Channel 7.

Watch the full 2018 Mardi Gras Parade:

WEATHER FORECAST

Snow showers are expected tomorrow, with 2-3" of accumulation likely. The high will be around 34° with light wind.

LATEST FORECAST

KTVB

EVENT SCHEDULE

Below you'll find a schedule of some highlighted events happening during the McCall Winter Carnival. For a look at the full calendar of events, click here.

Friday, Jan. 25:

1 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. - Public Skating - Manchester Ice & Event Center

5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. - Children’s Torchlight Parade Lineup - Congregational Church (901 1st St.)

6:30 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies - Depot Park

7 p.m. - Fireworks Over Payette Lake - Legacy and Depot Parks

Saturday, Jan. 26:

8 - 11 a.m. - Pre-Parade Pancake Breakfast - McCall Community Center

9 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Winter Carnival Craft Fair - Holiday Inn Express, Hunt Room

Noon - Mardi Gras Parade - Downtown McCall (The event will be live streamed on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's Facebook page)

2:15 p.m. - Flashpoint Snowbike Race Finals - Riverfront Park

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Public Skate with College Challenge Games; Wear your BSU & U of I Colors! - Manchester Ice & Event Center

7:30 p.m. - Theater Production "Bedtime Stories" by Norm Foster - Tickets $10 (adult content) - Alpine Playhouse

Sunday, Jan. 27:

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Snow Tubing, Sleigh Rides, Nordic Trail/Fat Bike, and Snowshoe Rentals + Snow Maze! -The Activity Barn

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. - MCPAWS Monster Dog Pull Alpine Village

Noon - 6 p.m. - Sunday Funday All-Day Xbox Gaming Pass ($14.95/person) - PLAYLive McCall

1 p.m. - USASA Slopestyle - Little Ski Hill

Monday, Jan 28:

Noon - 8 p.m. - Happy Hour & Free Pool All Day - Yacht Club

6 p.m. - Winemaker Dinner: Sleight of Hand Cellars - Rupert's at Hotel McCall

6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. - Cardio Dance Class at Cascade Aquatic & Recreation Center - Cascade Aquatic & Recreation Center

Tuesday, Jan. 29:

2 p.m. - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: Ceremonial Start - Ponderosa State Park

5:30 p.m. - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: Meet the Mushers - Idaho First Bank Community Room

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. - Party Bingo (21 and over) - Foresters Club

Wednesday, Jan. 30:

All Day - Wine Down Wednesday - Intersection BBQ, Bar and Grill - New Meadows

11 a.m. - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: 300 Mile Start - Bear Creek Lodge

10 p.m. - 12 a.m. - Late Night Happy Hour - Yacht Club

Thursday, Jan. 31:

11 a.m. - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: 150 Mile Start - Bear Creek Lodge

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. - An Evening for Education: Culinary Fundraiser for McCall Donnelly Education Foundation - Tickets $25 - Shore Lodge

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. - Beard, Sexy Leg, and Hairy Leg Contest - Yacht Club

Friday, Feb. 1:

10 a.m. - ID State Snow Sculpture Judging - Depot Park (next to Hotel McCall)

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Idaho Sled Dog Challenge: Estimated 150 Mile Finish - Van Wyck State Park, Cascade

Noon - 9 p.m. - Heritage Night w/ Parade, Fireworks and Friday Night Dinner - Little Ski Hill

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Friday Night Magic Standard Format Tournament ($6) - PLAYLive McCall

7:30 p.m. - "Oz as Never Before" Ice Show with world & Olympic performers - Manchester Ice and Event Center

Saturday, Feb. 2:

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Diva Day - Brundage Mountain Resort

Noon - 2 p.m. - 2019 Snowman Building Contest - McCall Public Library

2 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Family Bingo with McCall Community Center/McCall Senior Center - Idaho First Bank

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Fortnite Tournament - PLAYLive McCall

6:30 p.m. - Closing Ceremonies & Raffle Drawing - Depot Park

7 p.m. - Closing Fireworks over Payette Lake - View from Legacy and Depot Parks

9 p.m. - Glow Party! Black Light Dance Party with Eye of the Owl Tatoo UV Body Painting - Yacht Club

Sunday, Feb. 3: