Event guide: 25th annual Boise Flower and Garden Show

BOISE, Idaho — The first full week of spring 2022 wraps up with a spring favorite in Boise: The 25th annual Boise Flower and Garden Show, with expert advice, ideas and products for making the outdoor spaces at your home more beautiful.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at the Boise Centre.

Through the weekend, visitors to the show can shop for everything from tools and garden gadgets to orchids, outdoor furniture and sunrooms; check out demonstrations; and look at gardens and a "spectacular" bonsai display.

Don Engbretson, the "Renegade Gardener," delivers the keynote address at 11 a.m. Friday. Engbretson has appeared on the PBS show "Hometime" as the landscaping consultant and garden design expert, and on HGTV as gardening expert for four seasons of the "TIPical MaryEllen" show. His keynote address is titled "Top 10 Gardening Blunders and How to Avoid Them!" Engbretson will also give his presentation at 11 a.m. Saturday.

A list of Flower and Garden Show speakers, as well as the schedule of seminars and workshops are available in the highlighted links. Topics include water-wise lawn care and gardening, reckoning with Idaho summers, how to have beautiful lawns and healthy dogs, creating your own chicken gourd craft, native plants, tree pruning and other tips to help you have a successful growing season.

General admission is $8 on each day of the show, or $14 for an "ultimate pass," good for all three days. Additional charges apply for wine and beer tastings, featuring live music, scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a do-it-yourself flower box workshop scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. You may purchase tickets at the show; the box office opens a half-hour before the show opens each day. You may also order your tickets online here (additional service fees and sales tax apply).

The Boise Flower and Garden show is Idaho's largest flower and garden show. KTVB is one of the sponsors of this year's show.

