Easter EGGstravaganza returns to Zoo Boise Saturday, Sunday

BOISE, Idaho — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Easter EGGstravaganza is returning to Zoo Boise from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Zoo Boise said the two-day event plans to be "bigger and better than ever."

Attendees can meet the Easter Bunny and zoo employees -- who will be handing out more than 30,000 pieces of candy and eggs -- on top of candy stations, animal experiences, photo-ops, activities and vendors.

Admission to the Easter EGGstravaganza is $11 for adults, $8 for children between 3 and 11 years old, $8 for seniors more than 62 years old and free for kids 2 and under. Zoo Boise's annual members can attend for free with proof of their membership pass and photo identification.

Children -- and willing adults -- can have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny at the zoo. The two-day event also includes face painting, "special treats" for zoo animals and opportunities to learn about the animals in Boise.

Zoo Boise said a portion of each admission and membership supports wildlife conservation. The zoo has raised more than $3 million for animals in the wild since 2007, according to Zoo Boise's news release.

Admission for the Easter EGGstravaganza will end at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The two-day celebration is sponsored by 94.9 the River, 100.3 the X, 105.1 Jack FM, 107.1 K-HITS, Albertsons, Treasure Valley Ford Stores and U.S. Bank.

Tickets for the egg-cellent event can be purchased by clicking this link or at the Zoo Boise admission gate. More information on the Easter events can be found on Zoo Boise's website.

