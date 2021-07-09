Eagle Fun Days returns with family night and fireworks

The Eagle Fun Days fireworks show is on a new night and new location than in years past. It is being held Friday at Eagle Island State Park.

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Fun Days kicks off Friday with Family Fun Night and a fireworks show.



Family Fun Night is being held at Guerber Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



There will be kids’ games, food trucks, bounce houses and more.



The Eagle Fire Department will be there with a truck to help cool everyone down.



The Eagle Fun Days fireworks show is on a new night and new location than in years past. It is being held Friday at Eagle Island State Park.



Vehicles can enter the park for free starting at 8 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.



You must enter the park through the Highway 44/Eagle Island Parkway entrance.



The fun continues on Saturday with a run in the morning followed by a pancake breakfast, live music all day, a car show, and a wet and wild parade



There's also the famous Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed.

Watch more Local News: