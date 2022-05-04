Downtown Boise's Alive After 5 full concert lineup announced

Also downtown, "supersized" First Thursday starts May 5.

BOISE, Idaho — Alive After 5, live and in-person, is coming back for summer 2022 for the first time in three years.

Concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic had the annual Downtown Boise free concert series going virtual in 2020, and canceled altogether in 2021.

The Downtown Boise Association on Wednesday announced the full lineup for the 2022 series, which runs each Wednesday June 15-Aug. 10 on The Grove Plaza.

Wednesday, June 15th – True Loves

Wednesday, June 22nd – Mr. Grant Olsen

Wednesday, July 6th – The Suffers

Wednesday, July 20th – Deep Sea Diver

Wednesday, July 27th – Wavves

Wednesday, August 3rd – Joshy Soul

Wednesday, August 10th – Celisse

There are no tickets required and no reserved seating for the concerts. Proof of age is required at a wristband station for purchasing alcoholic beverages. No alcoholic beverages not purchased onsite are allowed.

This is the 35th year for Alive After 5. New for 2022, the Downtown Boise Association is partnering with Duck Club, the Boise-based music booking agency that also helps put on Treefort.

For more information about Alive After 5, click or tap here.

Also in downtown Boise, Supersized First Thursday kicks off May 5 with a block party on The Grove Plaza in support of Idaho Gives. The event also includes roving performances by stilt-walker Courtney Holley and circus performers. Additionally, live music by Patrick Dansereau will be performed throughout various locations.

Watch more Local News: