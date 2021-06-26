World Refugee Day celebration held at Sunset Park on Saturday

While World Refugee Day has come and gone, celebrations were happening across the Treasure Valley on Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — June 20 is recognized as World Refugee Day in the United States. While the day itself has come and gone, celebrations were happening across the Treasure Valley on Saturday.

Different block parties took place across the city and throughout the day. World music DJs, storytellers, dancers and food trucks were all present to celebrate Word Refugee Day 2021, which is focused on 'the power of inclusion", at Sunset Park in Boise.

"Last year we couldn't celebrate in person, so it's nice that we're able to do so this year in addition to coming out of COVID," said Georgette Siqueiros, the community engagement coordinator at the International Rescue Committee (IRC) Boise. "This year's also a really great year for refugee resettlement. We're seeing a return to historic norms, as far as the number of people that were allowed to resettle in the U.S., so we're very excited about that."

The Sunset Park celebration also included a vaccine clinic for folks who wanted to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Watch more Local News: