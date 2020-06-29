Boise Race for the Cure will be a virtual event with a parade

BOISE, Idaho — Organizers of the Boise Race for the Cure announced Monday that races scheduled for August 29 will be hosted on a virtual platform.
Susan G. Komen Idaho Montana usually holds the race that raises money to fight breast cancer in May but moved it to August this year because of concerns about the coronavirus.
All participants are encouraged to race where they are. The Race for the Cure hosts 5k and 1 mile races.
Something else that is also new for 2020, all racers are invited to a drive-thru Race Expo Parade on Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Albertsons Corporate Office, located at 250 E. Parkcenter Boulevard.
Participants will receive their race t-shirts, awards, and items from participating sponsors and vendors during an event that honors social distancing and safety precautions.
"As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors or are currently in treatment for the disease. Therefore, we will be leveraging technology this year to ensure we can race together because breast cancer is not cancelled." says Jodi Weak, Executive Director for Susan G Komen Idaho Montana.
Weak noted that the Boise Race for the Cure serves two important purposes – it is an important fundraiser that fuels Komen's breast cancer research and patient support efforts, and it provides all those touched by breast cancer a sense of being a part of a large compassionate community committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.
"We believe we can preserve the sense of community through this new virtual fundraising race and Race Expo Parade," Weak said. "The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that people who previously couldn't attend in-person due to their health, will now be able to participate and be part of the community of hope."
Komen Idaho Montana also reminds women to start getting routine mammograms again.
If you need assistance in paying for your mammogram contact Komen Idaho Montana at 208-384-0013.
