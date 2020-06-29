Boise Race for the Cure will be a virtual event with a parade

Participants will receive their race t-shirts, awards, and items from participating sponsors and vendors during an event that honors social distancing and safety precautions.



"As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors or are currently in treatment for the disease. Therefore, we will be leveraging technology this year to ensure we can race together because breast cancer is not cancelled." says Jodi Weak, Executive Director for Susan G Komen Idaho Montana.



Weak noted that the Boise Race for the Cure serves two important purposes – it is an important fundraiser that fuels Komen's breast cancer research and patient support efforts, and it provides all those touched by breast cancer a sense of being a part of a large compassionate community committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer.



"We believe we can preserve the sense of community through this new virtual fundraising race and Race Expo Parade," Weak said. "The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that people who previously couldn't attend in-person due to their health, will now be able to participate and be part of the community of hope."