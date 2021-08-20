Boise Open adds more entertainment to its schedule

"Sometimes people just want to come for the music, they just want to come for the golf or maybe they want to come for both," Jeff Sanders said.

BOISE, Idaho — Some golf and live music isn't a bad way to spend the weekend. Hundreds of people from all over the Treasure Valley and the country are at the 32nd annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron at the Hillcrest Country Club in Boise.

Jeff Sanders, the CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment who puts on the tournament, said the long-lasting event is all about tradition. However, this year they're breaking from the mold just a bit and have included a three-night concert series.

"You want to get people to come for various reasons," Sanders said. "Sometimes people just want to come for the music, they just want to come for the golf or maybe they want to come for both."

Tickets for the concerts are sold out. Sanders said the Open is in a contract to bring the concert series back to Boise for at least four more years.

It is the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events featuring 75 PGA Tour players and the top 75 Korn Ferry Tour players as they compete to earn their PGA Tour cards for the 2021-2022 season.

It's all about giving people, not just in the Treasure Valley, but all over the country, a reason to come to Idaho. Bringing more out-of-town guests to the Gem State and specifically, Boise does have its benefits.

"They have to come in rent a car, stay at the hotels, eat at the restaurants," Sanders said. "There is no question at an economic impact standpoint this event has a very high economic impact to the Boise community

In addition to all the golf and music, the event raises money for local treasure valley charities each year, with nearly $30 million raised since it began.

"This year it gave $2.9 million to charity which was the biggest year in 32 years," Sanders said. "100% of every ticket sale goes to local Boise charities."

Tickets are still available for Sunday's Final Round and Junior Day. Kids 15 and under get in free with a paid adult all week. The tournament will be conducted within local health guidelines and PGA Tour COVID-19 testing policies. Wearing a mask is encouraged.

Watch more Local News: