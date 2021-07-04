Watch live at 10:15 p.m.: City of Boise's Fourth of July Firework Celebration at Ann Morrison Park

The firework show will be broadcast on KTVB Channel 7 during the News at 10 and live-streamed on KTVB.COM.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is set to host its annual Fourth of July Firework Celebration at Ann Morrison Park on Sunday night. The firework show will be broadcast on KTVB Channel 7 during the News at 10 and live-streamed on KTVB.COM.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday night.

For those planning to attend the firework show in person:

Ann Morrison Park will be closed to vehicles on Sunday for safety purposes, but people are still welcome to ride a bike or walk through the park. More information on parking and road closures can be found here.

Food and drink vendors will not be available at the event. Visitors are encouraged to bring plenty of water and food. Glass bottles and containers are not allowed at the park, and alcohol is not allowed within 250 feet of the Boise Greenbelt.

Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on, but it is recommended to keep six feet of distance between yourself and others not in your household.

Drones, pets and all fireworks must be left at home.

For those planning to celebrate the Fourth of July at home:

In the City of Boise, sales and use of "safe and sane fireworks" are allowed from midnight on June 23 through midnight on July 5

Always purchase legal, non-aerial fireworks from licensed outlets

Fireworks are prohibited in the Boise Foothills

Safety information can be found here

"With hot, dry weather in the forecast, please do your part to stay safe and protect our community this Fourth of July weekend," said Mayor Lauren McLean. "It's up to all of us to be responsible and take every precaution to prevent a strain on emergency services during these triple-digit temperatures."

The firework show will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM. To watch live, click the video above.

