Boise Farmers Market will require proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test to attend

Attendees will also be required to wear a mask and maintain at least six feet of social distance, regardless of vaccination status.

BOISE, Idaho — Organizers of the Boise Farmers Market announced Sunday that in accordance with recent changes to the city's event guidelines, attendees will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 48 hours.

Attendees will also be required to wear a mask and maintain at least six feet of social distance, regardless of vaccination status.

These new guidelines go into effect on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Attendees may bring in their physical vaccination card or a copy of their card, as well as proof of vaccination in a wellness app. All forms of vaccination proof must match the name of the ID of the attendee.

Boise Farmers Market is working with the city of Boise to understand the details surrounding proof of a negative COVID-19 test and to determine what will be acceptable.

"We are working with the city ongoingly to make common-sense decisions on how to keep our community safe while also preserving the vital role the farmers market plays in providing fresh, nutritious food to the community," Boise Farmers Market Manager Tamara Cameron stated in a press release. "If requirements change, we will inform the public as quickly as possible. We hope our community will help all our farmers, ranchers and makers finish out the year strong by continuing to support us and buy local at this time."

The Boise Farmers Market Drive-Thru is available with online shopping. More information can be found here.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus