'Boise Boys', 'Outgrown' star is presenting sponsor for Special Olympics Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho — Boise's Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson, stars of the HGTV series Outgrown, have carved out quite a successful television career in recent years. However, life for Caldwell is much more than a television show.

Caldwell and his wife Miranda welcomed their third biological child into the world earlier this year. She was welcomed by the family's five adopted children and two other biological children.

Now, the family has adopted the motto "Eight is great."

"We were never planning on adopting kids from outside the country with intellectual or physical disabilities," Caldwell said. "And low and behold, we've got eight kids now. Five of them have one or the other, and four of them, like Tucker, have Downs [syndrome]. He's really changed our lives and opened us up to how amazing these kids are and that ultimately that every kid deserves a family regardless of their abilities or disabilities."

Caldwell and his wife describe their life as a juggling act, managing all things that go along with a large family and the special care required as well as running a design and building company, Timber and Love.

It's this idea that formed the foundation of their television show Outgrown. Every week, Caldwell and Robertson renovate small homes for families that have outgrown them.

"I think especially through the pandemic, people realize how important home is and to make their spaces work for them and so it's been fun," Caldwell said. "We've met some amazing families. And working through the process with them. Maybe it's just a simple floor plan change, maybe it's a huge addition. Every family is so unique and it's been fun to see these challenges and make their houses work for them."

Caldwell is using his company and his voice to support a local non-profit.

Timber and Love is a presenting sponsor at this week's Special Olympics Idaho's "Night of Champions" gala and fundraiser. Caldwell said this is needed more than ever for children with special needs in the community.

"That's what's so cool about Special Olympics," he continued. "It gives them a place to compete, to grow, to learn, to do physical things and to learn to be coached and be part of a team and it's been amazing."

This week's gala in Nampa is sold out, but Special Olympics is hoping that people will make a donation online. To donate, click here.

