Boise artists welcome visitors for BOSCO Open Studio weekends

The Open Studio events take place the first two Saturdays and Sundays in October at studios around Ada County.

BOISE, Idaho — Dozens of artists around Ada County are opening their studios to visitors for two weekends in October, welcoming in people for the Boise Open Studio Collective Organization's Open Studio Tour.

The showcases take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2, and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. Many of the studios are located in the city of Boise, but studios in Eagle, Garden City, Meridian and Star are participating, according to the online tour map posted by BOSCO.

Visitors have the opportunity to learn about a variety of artistic styles.

Jerry Hendershot, owner of Parched Earth Pottery, is one of the artists participating. During an interview at his studio on West Targee Street in Boise, Hendershot talked about why he loves working in ceramics.

"I love it because it is so forgiving. It's very therapeutic, meditative, but it can also do just about anything. It can mimic materials, it can become functional, it can be decorative," Hendershot said.

In all, 88 artists with 72 studios will be open to show visitors more of their work and what they love about doing it.

The BOSCO website indicates hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but times at some locations may vary; check with the individual artist.

