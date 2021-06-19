Bogus Basin kicks off summer seven days a week operations

Along with its current attractions, Bogus Basin has more than 70 events planned for this summer.

BOISE, Idaho — Summer has officially arrived at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area. Staff believes the recreational area has something to offer everyone of all ages and abilities.

Bogus Basin prides itself on being a place to take some beautiful hikes and do some incredible mountain biking during the summer.

"It's an environment that is 15-20 degrees cooler than the Treasure Valley," said Brad Wilson, the general manager for Bogus Basin. "When it's warm down in the valley people come up here in droves and it's awesome."

The mountain sees visitors from all over the state and region. Wilson believes one of the biggest draws to Bogus is the Basin Gravity Park, a downhill-only biking experience where the chair lifts take bikers up the mountain and lets gravity do all the work to get them back down the hill.

There are 30 different trails that offer a mix of both biking and hiking. Bogus Basin is currently working on creating even more paths that are geared toward beginners to teach them what they can encounter on the mountain trails.

"Probably next weekend we'll have those in place, so if you want to come up and go, 'Jeez, I wonder what it's going to be like up there?' You can ride those and if you feel comfortable jump on the lift and have a blast," Wilson said.

Hundreds of people came out to the mountain Saturday to see exactly what it was all about.

Some said they like the challenges the trails bring. Avid mountain biker Justin Britten said she often rides around the Boise Foothills, but the terrain is much softer and not as technical. Bogus Basin allows her and her friends to ride around the trees and rocks.

"It's more legitimate mountain biking up here," Britten said.

Other guests Saturday, like Clay Larson, said they just like the different levels it has for all mountain bikers.

"There's stuff for the extreme guys, there's stuff for the beginners," Larson said.

For those who might not be into hiking or biking, the recreational offer still has more to offer. They have attractions for the family, like the climbing wall, the bungee trampoline, summer tubing and the mountain coaster.

Bogus Basin also has places to get purchase food and drinks to enjoy as people enjoy the cool weather and listen to some live music on the grass.

"I think Bogus has done a good job of making summer have a little bit for everybody," Britten said.

Bogus Basin has more than 70 events planned for this summer. They will have the return of the free concert series, Music in the Mountains. They also have free yoga sessions on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. They will start the Community Race Series, which offers both competitive and recreational mountain biking and running events, on June 22.

Later on in the summer, Bogus will host a new Market on the Mountain, in partnership with Global Gardens.

"It's really a place to come up and relax and do whatever activities or do no activities," Wilson said.

Bogus Basin operates seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

