BOISE, Idaho — It's a tradition that's been put on by the St. Seraphim of Sarvoc Orthodox Church for over a decade now - the Annual Russian Food Festival is celebrating Russian food and culture.

Father David Moser says they put on the event each year simply because of the joy they get out of it.

"We have food! and a little bit of music. but right now we have a lot of food and we have Russian food....meat wrapped in bread, all kinds of wonderful things here," he said.

Moser says there are a lot of different ethnicities in the Orthodox Church, the Russian is the primary ethnicity in the church.

He and the church are proud to celebrate Russian culture and of course, Russian food.

The festival will be open at the St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church until 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

