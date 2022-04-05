Alive After 5 kicking off in-person return to downtown Boise

After the free concert series went virtual in 2020 and was canceled altogether in 2021, Alive After 5 returns to The Grove Plaza in downtown Boise Wednesday.

For the first time in three years, Alive After 5 returns to downtown Boise Wednesday live and in-person.

Concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic had the annual Downtown Boise free concert series going virtual in 2020, and canceled altogether in 2021.

In May, the Downtown Boise Association announced the full lineup for the 2022 series, which runs each Wednesday June 15-Aug. 10 on The Grove Plaza.

True Loves is set to perform during Wednesday's kick-off concert. The Santucci Brothers & Mungo will open the event.

The remainder of this summer's Alive After 5 concert schedule is listed below:

Wednesday, June 22nd – Mr. Grant Olsen

Wednesday, July 6th – The Suffers

Wednesday, July 20th – Deep Sea Diver

Wednesday, July 27th – Wavves

Wednesday, August 3rd – Joshy Soul

Wednesday, August 10th – Celisse

There are no tickets required and no reserved seating for the concerts. Proof of age is required at a wristband station for purchasing alcoholic beverages. No alcoholic beverages not purchased onsite are allowed.

This is the 35th year for Alive After 5. New for 2022, the Downtown Boise Association is partnering with Duck Club, the Boise-based music booking agency that also helps put on Treefort.

"Growing up in Boise, Alive After 5 was one of my first introductions to live music and downtown culture. Duck Club is excited to be partnering with the DBA to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Alive After 5 and to start a new era for the series and for a whole new generation of music lovers of all ages and the Downtown Boise community." Co-founder & Festival Director, Duck Club & Treefort, Eric Gilbert said.

