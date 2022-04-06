Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, AG hosting digital dangers seminar

The 'Digital Dangers: Helping Idaho Adults Protect Children Online' program will be live-streamed on the Office of the Attorney General's YouTube channel at 7 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) are hosting a statewide seminar for parents and educators Wednesday at 7 p.m. MT to discuss digital dangers.

The online, virtual seminar will be live-streamed on the Office of the Attorney General, State of Idaho's YouTube channel and is scheduled to run until 8:15 p.m. MT.

In an effort to raise awareness about risks children may face in the digitally-dominate world, presenters will inform adult attendees of risks their children could face while on the web.

The 'Digital Dangers: Helping Idaho Adults Protect Children Online' program will also include a presentation on the mental health impacts of the digital world and how unhealthy digital habits impact mental health.

ICAC investigators opened 815 investigations and made 53 arrests in 2021, according to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General (AG). The AG's Office said the number of cyber tips sent to ICAC continues to increase.

Kassandra McGrady -- a federal attorney who prosecutes sexual predators with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho -- is one of four presenters for the event.

Other presenters for Wednesday's online seminar are Chris McCormick, Idaho ICAC Commander; Mark Dalton, ICAC Investigator; and Dr. Noreen Womack, a Pediatrician with St. Luke's Clinic - Family Medicine and Pediatrics: Meridian.

"Protecting kids from sexual predators is the most important work my office does," Wasden said. "Part of the solution to this problem is making Idaho adults aware of the dangers our children and grandchildren face. Our goal with this event is to arm parents and educators with the information they need to help protect children so as to stem the tide of these heinous crimes."

Wednesday's digital dangers seminar will be recorded and archived to watch for those unable to attend the event live. The AG's Office said presenters will answer questions emailed to questions@ag.idaho.gov during the seminar.

Watch more Local News: