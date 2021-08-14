Nampa Festival of the Arts returns after cancellation in 2020

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned to the Treasure Valley over the weekend.

NAMPA, Idaho — The 34th annual Nampa Festival of the Arts took place at Lakeview Park on Saturday and will continue through Sunday. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned to the Treasure Valley over the weekend.

160 vendors are selling hand-crafted items, including jewelry, sculptures, paintings, pottery and more. Most of the vendors at the festival are local artists who were unable to sell their art last year due to the pandemic.

Attending and parking at the festival is free to all.

The festival features multiple activities for children, such as jump houses and a free art booth with several projects to choose from.

"We know it's hot this weekend, and we just want to be able to have an event for the entire Treasure Valley for you to come out and see these folks selling great items," said John Burkey, the recreation manager for the city of Nampa. "There's cool drinks and places to get out of the heat and enjoy your time with your family."

Live entertainment from the Dreambenders, Red Light Challenge, Dreamweaver Theatrical Productions and others was featured on Saturday. Sunday's lineup is listed below:

Gerry & the Dreambenders (10-11:30 a.m.)

(10-11:30 a.m.) Red Light Challenge (11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.)

(11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.) Lindzey Autumn (1:15-2:30 p.m.)

(1:15-2:30 p.m.) Pamela DeMarche (2:45-4 p.m.)

The festival wrapped up at 6 p.m. on Saturday night but will return from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

