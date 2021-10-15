Zonnique Keeps It Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (Exclusive)

Zonnique Pullins has a lot on her plate, but she's handling it with grace and a smile.

The 25-year-old juggles her work on Fox Soul's The Mix, motherhood and a possible return to reality TV. Sitting down for a virtual chat with ET's Deidre Behar, the singer shares how drastically her life has changed since she welcomed her daughter, Hunter, in December and began co-parenting with her beau, rapper Bandhunta Izzy. The two are happily dating as they navigate this chapter of life together.

"I definitely appreciate those off days. I always say the realest thing that anybody could ever tell you about having a kid is that it takes a whole village, and I don't know what I would do without mine," she shares. "It's a beautiful experience. I love being a mom."

Zonnique admits that motherhood has taught her that she has more patience than she thought she did and, although she wants more kids in the future, she's not ready right now. "I would like to have another kid but only because I don't want my child to be lonely. I just want her to have siblings that she can play with in the house because I'm not going to want to play with her forever," she explains. "I definitely want that for her but I'm not thinking about having kids anytime soon."

She has similar thoughts when it comes to marriage, admitting that although she loves Izzy and really enjoys "watching [him] be a dad," she's not in a rush to get married. "I just feel like, you know, if that comes, I'm not going to be opposed," she explains. "It's just, you know, I don't really do well all the time with other people. Like, Hunter is my forever. I can be with her forever, but marriage is scary to me."

She asserted that she loves being with the rapper, especially when he's around their daughter. "I would say when she sees him, she just knows she's going to play. It's like if she wakes up from her nap and she sees me, she knows, 'I probably should go back to sleep.' But if she sees her dad, she's like, 'Oh, it's time to play. It's time to play,'" she shares.

As for Zonnique's downtime, her schedule is already pretty full. The Mix talk show panelist opened up about the return of the series, spilling a little tea on what fans can look forward to.

"Me and my co-hosts are definitely a little bit more seasoned this season. You know, first season you go through all the hiccups and stuff, which you know, and we will still probably be because it’s online, and you know with all the technical difficulties that happen with that," she says.

The show will see a bit of a change, focusing more on musical artists instead of just celebrities, which Zonnique says she's excited about since she's an artist. She says that if she had the chance to interview anyone on the show, the two she would be excited about are Young Thug and Rihanna.

"If it was Rihanna, I feel like I would not ask her about her album because, you know, people just drown her out with those questions. I want to ask her something personal," she notes. "But you know, we all want to know more about Rihanna. I'm not going to do her like that. That's my girl."

And a goal of the singer is to ensure that people see the series as a safe space. "[I want it to be] a place where they can extremely relate and have people talk about real topics that they can feel free to have their own opinion on and not feel like, 'my opinion is different from theirs so mine is maybe not the right thing,'" she says.

On top of that, Zonnique is still working on new music for her fans. The singer says she planned on releasing earlier but postponed it for a better time. "I've definitely been working on a lot of new music... I'm planning to put it out somewhere at the top of next year where it's probably going to be a little cold but about to get hot, because I made some songs that I would like to be listening to in this hot summertime," she reveals. "So we'll definitely be dropping some new music soon."

If fans are hoping to see Zonnique on their TV screens alongside her family for a return of their reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, the entertainer says, "If the conversation is being had, they aren't calling my little phone, so I don't know." But she'd be down for a spinoff show focused on her journey to motherhood and life juggling her many hats!

Until then, fans can check out Zonnique and her co-hosts on The Mix Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Fox Soul.