Zendaya Stuns in Yellow Cut-Out Dress That Glows in the Dark at 2021 Oscars

Zendaya is a vision at the 2021 Oscars! The 24-year-old actress absolutely slayed at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, stepping out in a stunning yellow dress on the red carpet at Union Station in Los Angeles.

The fashion icon turned heads in a bright yellow strapless gown, custom designed by Valentino, and matching yellow heels from Jimmy Choo. Zendaya's dress boasts a sexy cut-out that bares her midriff -- a trend we've been seeing on the Oscars red carpet, like on Carey Mulligan and Vanessa Kirby. Zendaya styled the gorgeous look with her beautiful wavy tresses loose and long.

The star adorned her Oscars dress with Bulgari fine jewelry, featuring a transformable yellow diamond tassel necklace, earrings, rings and a bracelet -- all amounting to a total of 183.3 carats, valued at over $6 million.

Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, took to Instagram to share details about the look. The video shows Zendaya walking to the red carpet, rocking a matching yellow face mask. The stylist also revealed the yellow number glows neon in the dark!

Zendaya has consistently dressed to impress all awards season, recently rocking a head-to-toe emerald green ensemble from Pertegaz with Bulgari jewels for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The Malcolm & Marie star looked equally amazing at the Critics Choice Awards last month, rocking two glam and gorgeous dresses fit for a queen. "Thank you @criticschoice for a beautiful evening and the honor of the @seeherofficial award," she later wrote on Instagram. "Lucky to just be next to so many artists I admire✨."

Last month, Zendaya reflected on her time at the 2015 Oscars and her famous feud with former Fashion Police co-host Giuliana Rancic in an interview with W Magazine. During the discussion, the Euphoria star looked back at the incident and what she learned from it.

As fans may recall, Rancic made racially charged jokes about Zendaya's choice to wear dreadlocks on the Oscars red carpet during a 2015 episode of Fashion Police. She argued at the time that the hairstyle made the actress look like "she smells like patchouli oil or weed."

Upon hearing of Rancic's remarks, Zendaya decided to speak up. "That’s how change happens," she told the outlet. "And it made me think, 'How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with people of color?'"

Zendaya also opened up to ET back in 2015 about the experience and how she wanted Rancic and the Fashion Police team to move forward.

"I wanted this to be a positive experience, for people to learn from it, people to grow from it," she said at the time. "And that's all that I hope is their show is able to learn and grow and hopefully, positive, be more positive."

In the meantime, watch the video below for more on Zendaya's most memorable awards show looks!