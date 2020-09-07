Zendaya Shares First Look at Quarantine-Shot Film 'Malcolm & Marie' WIth John David Washington

Zendaya shared the first look at a mysterious new project on Wednesday, posting a photo from her upcoming film, Malcolm & Marie.

The actress shared the shot on Instagram, a black and white photo of her and co-star John David Washington as the intimate titular couple. She tagged Washington in the pic as well as Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, who directed the project, and cinematographer Marcell Rév. ET can confirm that Malcolm & Marie was shot with a minimal crew between June 17-July 2 at Caterpillar House -- an environmentally conscious LEED Platinum Custom Home, in Carmel, California -- in compliance with WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA approvals.

Not much is known about the film, though Deadline reports that it has "echoes of Marriage Story, while resonating a number of social themes that the world is experiencing right now."

Deadline's report also includes an extensive rundown of how the production -- which was funded by Zendaya, Washington, Levinson, and producer Kevin Turin -- pulled off their two-week shoot in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols. Cast and crew were quarantined separately prior to filming, and rehearsals took place outside to maintain social distancing. The house's unique architecture and temperate location also allowed for minimum use of circulating air via air-conditioning or heating.

Actors were responsible for their own costumes and mics, and on-set food, beverage and transportation was coordinated by small groups, with extra time allotted each day to sanitize all filming equipment. Sets were pre-dressed and reviewed by the director via video chat, crew members underwent daily temperature checks and no one was allowed to arrive or depart the location during filming.

