Zendaya Reveals What She Admires Most About Tom Holland: 'He Is a Perfectionist'

Zendaya has nothing but good things to say about her rumored boyfriend, Tom Holland. The Dune star recently sat down for an interview for InStyle's "Best Issue" cover story and shared her appreciation for her co-star and Spider-Man leading man.

"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate. In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man," the 25-year-old actress said. "It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."

"And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist. Our director allowed me to come in every day [of the shoot], and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting," she added. "He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, 'I can do that better.' I'd be like, 'Dude, you got it.' But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that."

The two sparked rumors of a romance when they were photographed kissing while taking a drive in Los Angeles and later spent the Fourth of July weekend together. The Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars have yet to confirm if they're in a relationship, but romantic rumors about the two have been circulating on-and-off since their first Spider-Man press tour back in July 2017.

Although the pair has kept mum about their love lives, they haven't been shy about showing how much they care about one another on social. On Zendaya's 25th birthday in September, the 25-year-old actor took to Instagram to post a tribute to the actress, sharing a cozy behind-the-scenes photo of the two taken by Zendaya herself.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays," Holland wrote. "Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx."

The birthday girl responded to the sweet post, commenting that she was, "Calling now ♥️."

Zendaya also opened up to InStyle about the upcoming release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune and how she's excited to see fans' reaction to the film.

"We'll see what the world thinks but I had such a fun time," she said of the hotly anticipated sci-fi spectacle. "I think Denis is one of the most extraordinary filmmakers we have — he's just so consistent and thoughtful. I loved working with him, although it wasn't for very long. We'll see how the first one goes, but I'm ready to do a second. Whenever they call, I'm here. Timothée [Chalamet] is an extraordinary talent and just a lovely person—he's become my family."

As for her future, Zendaya revealed that she's interested in creating "my own things," especially films that "allow space for young up-and-coming artists, writers, and filmmakers." She emphasized that her goal is to create opportunities for people who lack them, especially Black talent.

"It's not a lack thereof; it's a lack of opportunity," she stated. "I'd like to give those opportunities: Partner upcoming filmmakers with different writers and mentorships, connect them with the actors they want to see in their films, and create those special bonds. And make sure they get paid and taken care of."

Check out Zendaya's full interview at InStyle.