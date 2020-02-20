Zendaya and Jacob Elordi 'Appeared to Be More Than Friends' While Grocery Shopping in LA, Source Says

It's the little things that count for Zendaya and Jacob Elordi.

An eyewitness tells ET that the 23-year-old actress and her Euphoria co-star appeared to be more than friends on Wednesday night, as the two headed to a Ralphs grocery store in Los Angeles.

Dressed in baggy sweats and an oversized t-shirt, Zendaya was seen carrying a box of Samoas Girl Scouts cookies under her arm as she and Elordi walked through the store. Inside, the actor was overheard telling Zendaya what he thought they needed at home.

The eyewitness says that Zendaya couldn't have appeared nicer when she was seen taking a photo with one fan in the produce section, after she picked out some yellow bell peppers. After the fan snapped the picture, she met back up with Elordi to continue their shopping trip.

The sighting comes weeks after the two – who have been the subject of romance rumors for months – were spotted hanging out in New York City. At one point, in photos snapped of the two, Elordi kissed Zendaya on the head. In August, the two were also seen on vacation in Greece together.

Zendaya and Elordi, however, have both shot down speculation that they are dating several times in the past.

ET spoke with Elordi at the Euphoria premiere back in June, where he fawned over Zendaya, calling her "brilliant" and "beautiful."

"It was amazing [working with Zendaya]," he told ET. "I'm a massive fan. So when I found out she was going to be on the show, I was pretty stoked. She's brilliant, she's beautiful and she's a wonderful performer and she just captains the ship perfectly."

