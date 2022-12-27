Zac Efron Melts Hearts in Sweet Pic With Younger Sister Olivia

From the looks of things, Zac Efron had a very happy holiday weekend! The actor shared a sweet series of selfies to his Instagram page on Monday, as he cuddled with his younger half-sister, Olivia.

"Happy bday lil sis," Efron captioned the pics. His younger brother, Dylan, also commented on the sweet post, hinting that Olivia got plenty of birthday presents from her older brothers, as he wrote, "I think we spoiled her ❤️."

Dylan also shared a video on his Instagram Story of the Efron family's holiday and birthday celebrations, which included Olivia unwrapping presents, singing into a karaoke microphone and blowing out her candles -- and, of course, plenty more cuddles from her big bros.

The sweet selfies come alongside 2022's startling revelation that the High School Musical star is officially old enough to be cast as a dad in upcoming projects, as Efron landed roles in a remake of the Stephen King horror film Firestarter, as well as an updated version of Three Men and a Baby that's currently in the works.

"I'm really excited for that," the actor told ET. "And yeah, I'm already in for round two. Wow, it's hard to shake this dad thing once you start, isn't it?"

See more in the video below.