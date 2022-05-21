Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins Announces ALS Diagnosis

Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins has announced he's been diagnosed with ALS.

The band's official social media channels posted a 1 minute, 12 second video showing Hopkins surrounded by his bandmates. Hopkins started the video saying he has "tough news to share" and that he was gathered by his "brothers and sisters" there to support him.

"Over the past several years, I've noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands. After careful analysis by some of the country's top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS. Because my symptoms have been slow progressing form the start, we believe they will continue to be slow progressing going forward. God willing, I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come."

According to the Mayo Clinic, ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a disease in the nervous system that affects nerve cells in thee brain and spinal cord, which causes the loss of muscle control.

An important video announcement from our brother @johndhopkins. Let’s #HopOnACure for ALS, together. Text HOP to 345-345 or visit https://t.co/Tl4rk2lR9Y to make a donation and learn more. @hoponacure pic.twitter.com/XbCdLuLAYK — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) May 20, 2022

Brown also chimed and thanked those who have shown their support.

"The technology and research around ALS treatments has been advancing, but we still don't have a cure," he said. "Thanks so much for your prayers and helping us cure ALS."

Hopkins also announced the Hop on a Cure Foundation. The band shared a phone number where fans can donate, with the money helping fund ALS research.

Hopkins is a founding member of the GRAMMY-winning group, which is currently in the middle of its Out in the Middle Tour.