Yung Miami Clarifies That She's 'Still Single' While Dating Diddy

Yung Miami is clarifying a few things about her relationship with Diddy after the two went public over the summer. The City Girls rapper opened up about the pair's situation in an interview with XXL Magazine where she explained that dating doesn't necessarily equate to being exclusive.

Declaring that "people don’t know what dating means," the 28-year-old emphasized that both she and Diddy are single while they date one another. "That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single."

"He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I’m young. I’m dating. I’m, you know, having fun," she added. "I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single. I think it just went over people’s heads, you know? People just like to take whatever they wanna take from."

Rumors about the two began circulating last summer, but they officially confirmed they were seeing each other when Diddy, appeared on Yung Miami's podcast series, Caresha Please, in June.

Diddy shared that he and Miami were "dating," adding that they "go have dates, we're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times."

The Miami native questioned the mogul on what motivated him to start "f**king with a City Girl" and asked him to explain what he likes about her.

"I mean, 'cause you're authentic," Diddy shared. "You’re like one of the realest people I've ever met and you're authentically yourself. You’re a great mother and a great friend. We just have a good time."

Diddy also explained that he knows there's more to Miami than meets the eye, noting that she is different. "I get advice from Caresha," he added. "Caresha tells me [things] like, 'Don't be in ya head.' You're just a good friend. Everybody that’s a friend of yours will tell you that you’re a great friend."

Since then, the two have been more open with their affection for one another on social media. In July, the music mogul took to his Instagram to show his gratitude toward Miami for her sweet show of support as he took the stage to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards.

As the 52-year-old accepted the award, thanking his mother sitting in the crowd, his peers in the industry and his fans, the City Girls rapper was in the audience holding up a sign reading "GO PAPI!"

Diddy shared an image of Miami holding the sign on his page, writing, "This is one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me! Thank you Shawty Wop! 🙏🏿"

And earlier this month, the media mogul congratulated Miami on her BET Hip Hop Awards nomination. The host's podcast scored a nod for Best Hip Hop Platform.

"Proud of you @yungmiami305 Shawty Wop!!!!" Diddy captioned a photo of him holding Miami close. "You out here F**kin S**t Up!!!! Love 🖤✨💫 @revolttv … I TOLD YOU! 😘 "