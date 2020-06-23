YouTube Star Tré Melvin Suffers Brain Injury After 'Severe' Car Accident

Tré Melvin is in the hospital following a serious car accident. A statement posted to the 27-year-old YouTube star's Twitter account on Tuesday revealed that he and his friend were involved in a car accident the day before.

"Early Monday morning, Tré was involved in a severe auto collision with his friend Katherya," the statement began. "Both are currently hospitalized and have suffered brain injuries. While Tré is stable, Kathy is unresponsive."

"Their families ask that you please send prayers, blessings, and positive vibrations their way," the statement continued. "They will come out of this stronger and more powerful. So it is."

The accident comes less than one month after Melvin announced that he's leaving YouTube in favor of his new platform, Tré Melvin TV.

"i will no longer allow the platform to censor my pain. i will no longer allow the platform to demonetize my pain," he tweeted at the time. "i will no longer sit at a table both my blackness and my queerness have never truly been welcome at. i will build my own."