'Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Reveals She Was T-Boned in DUI Accident

Raegan Revord is opening up about a scary accident. Ahead of Thursday's Young Sheldon, the 15-year-old actress took to Instagram to explain why the episode was "incredibly challenging" for her to film.

"On the way to work my mom and I were t-boned by a driver driving under the influence," she wrote. "The irony here is I'm pretty much in a car for this entire episode, but you know what they say, 'you gotta get back on the saddle.'"

Even knowing that, Revord said getting back to work was "difficult" in the wake of her crash.

"I had full blown panic attacks and PTSD for weeks after the accident and the only way I was able to get through it was because of the most loving and supporting cast and crew," she wrote. "They checked in with me along the way and never made me feel like finishing filming was a priority, that my well being came first."

"With that said, I hope you enjoy tonight’s episode," Revord added. "When I read the script I remember being so excited to film it and being even more excited to film it with my friend (who was also instrumental in getting me through some of those tough times- love you Kenny)"

The Kenny that Revord referred to is Mckenna Grace, with whom she stars in the episode. The 16-year-old teen supported her friend's post, commenting, "Getting to see how much your show cared for you as an actor AND a human being was really really special. So proud of you for fighting through this. Love you. Thelma and Louise!!!"

In addition to pics from the episode and behind-the-scenes shots from filming, Revord shared a photo of the car she and her mother were driving in during the accident. The pic showed the airbags deployed after the crash.

Revord has starred on Young Sheldon as Missy Cooper, Sheldon's twin, since the show's premiere in 2017.