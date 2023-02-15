'You' Season 4: Joe Goldberg Comes Face to Face With Love in Haunting Part 2 Trailer

Joe Goldberg is seeing dead people.

Netflix released the official trailer for the second half of You season 4 on Wednesday, revealing the return of Joe's very dead wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), from the second and third seasons. The surprising resurrection(?) came in the final moments of the haunting two-minute trailer as Joe (Penn Badgley) approaches the glass cage -- only to be met face to face with Love, who up until that moment is seen casually reading a book. But not any book; it's Rhys Montrose's (Ed Speleers) memoir, A Good Man in a Cruel World.

"You know what my favorite thing about love is?" Joe says in voiceover, as he walks toward the glass cage. "It gives you second chances."

With Joe stunned speechless at the sight of Love, she puts the book down as she lounges on the chair and says with a wry smile: "Hi, Joe."

Is Love's presence merely a hallucination? Or is she somehow not actually dead? Viewers will recall Love died at Joe's hand in the fiery and explosive season 3 finale of You when he burned down their suburbia home with her still in it all while also faking his own death.

Netflix

"If you're going to go, you want it to be unique," Pedretti said to ET in October 2021 of Love's demise. "It was definitely really sad and troubling and tragic the way it all goes down but I also knew I was going to die, so I wasn't surprised. It was surprising to see exactly how."

While Joe's shocking reunion with Love will surely get everyone talking, it wouldn't be outside the You norm for her to be a hallucination or vision. Past characters who were killed off or already dead, like Beck in season 1 and Candace in season 2, have appeared in visions or flashbacks

Meanwhile, Part 2 will likely follow Joe's mission as he tries to bring Rhys, a.k.a the Eat the Rich Killer, to justice. The trailer seemingly teed up a dramatic confluence of events as Joe races against the clock to stop Rhys from committing even more kills, navigating the tricky Kate situation and Joe trying very poorly to suppress his "cold-blooded psycho" tendencies.

Watch the trailer for Part 2 of You season 4 below.

Badgley recently spoke with ET about why viewers seem to be attracted to notorious serial killers. "You need to look at that, inside," Badgley said. "Now, to be fair, with our show you're meant to fall in love with him. That's on us."

"I don't have answers at this point. I do, but they're long and... yeah, it's weird, man," he acknowledged.

The actor also teased the final five episodes of You season 4, promising that there will be a payoff following that Part 1 cliffhanger.

"If you have questions, there will be answers," Badgley said. "They are probably wondering, 'What the hell? What is going on?' Trust me, just a few episodes more it really does what the show does best. I think in episode 8 you actually see a different side to Joe that you’ve never seen. The show does something that it's never done before and I think it's really rewarding."

Netflix

Part 1 of You season 4 is streaming now on Netflix. Part 2 drops March 9.