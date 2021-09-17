'You' Season 3 Trailer: Joe Goldberg Goes Back to His Killing Ways

Get ready for Joe Goldberg versus Love Quinn.

Netflix dropped the first official trailer for season 3 of You on Friday, and the newly reformed(?) killer is having trouble adapting to life in the "soulless" suburbs as a dad to his baby boy, Henry, with Love (Victoria Pedretti).

"I've always believed in 'The One,'" Joe (Penn Badgley) eerily narrates, as flashes of Joe and Love tending to their newborn child set the scene. "For you, I'd move to some soulless suburb. For you, I'd marry the monster: your mother, Love. What could go wrong?"

Well, a lot -- considering Love is not-so-secretly a killer too.

"We're just the nice, normal neighbors next door," Joe tries to persuade himself and Love. "We are a team."

But when Joe comes across his new neighbor, Natalie (Michaela McManus), temptation proves too powerful and he gets sucked into stalking every corner of the internet to learn more about her. Over time, Love grows increasingly suspicious of Joe and his potential ulterior motives -- in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in the trailer, she bludgeons someone in the head with a rolling pin -- and when Love suspects something is not right, it's downright dangerous.

Cut to Joe back in the basement, desperately duct taping a body up and throwing it into the back of the car with a crazed expression on his face. "This came sooner than expected," he says without an ounce of emotion, as a vignette of various moments -- Scott Speedman's mysterious CEO, Matthew, watching Joe and Love's every move; the couple in marriage counseling; and them in fits of rage as they try not to murder each other.

"I never thought to wonder, what happens after boy gets girl?" Joe asks, after the marriage counselor they're seeing comes to the very inaccurate conclusion that they're just experiencing fixable relationship hiccups: "Neither one of you is going to kill your spouse. You're many things but you are not murderers." Ignorance sure is bliss, ain't it?

Watch the official season 3 trailer for You below.

The new season kicks off with Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, moving to the Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing, but the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? That may be a much more complicated escape.

Joining Badgley and Pedretti in season 3 are Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Speedman, McManus, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea and Christopher Sean.

Back in December 2019, Badgley offered an intriguing tease about the meaning behind that final scene of season 2, which saw his character peering longingly into his new neighbor's backyard.

"Joe's looking for something that he can't... The way that I understand these things is that no one is born a sociopath or psychopath. Maybe the world of medicine hasn't decided definitively, but I'll go ahead and say that. We're not born that way, we're made that way, we're made that way by the life we then receive, the education we receive, parents, environment, whatever," he told ET at the time. "So I think Joe is looking for that which was taken from him as a child."

Check out the newly released photos from the upcoming season.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix

You drops Friday, Oct. 15 on Netflix. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.